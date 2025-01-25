Winter Weather Alert for Colorado: Up to 10 Inches of Snow Are Anticipated Through Sunday Morning

Grand Junction, CO – A winter weather advisory remains in effect for parts of Colorado, including the Elkhead and Park Mountains, as well as the Flat Tops region, from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service predicts snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust up to 35 mph, reducing visibility and creating hazardous driving conditions.

The advisory covers Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, are expected to become slick and dangerous over the weekend.

Drivers are advised to be cautious, reduce speeds, and allow extra time for travel. Call 511 to get the most up-to-date road conditions.

Snowfall is expected to begin late Friday and continue steadily through Saturday before tapering off by early Sunday morning.

This event is consistent with the pattern of winter storms that occur in the Colorado Rockies during January, where elevated terrains can experience heavier snowfall and stronger winds.

Residents in the affected areas should expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility. Winter preparation measures, such as emergency supplies and vehicle winterization, are highly recommended.

Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for more alerts and changes to the advisory.

SOURCE