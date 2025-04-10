Social Security Check Arriving Today for These Retirees in the U.S.

For many Americans, the day their Social Security payment lands in their bank account is a special moment. It marks the start of a new chapter—leaving behind full-time work and entering retirement. This payment brings peace of mind because retirees can plan their monthly expenses, knowing exactly when their money will arrive.

Every month, the Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out payments on different days, based on each person’s birth date and the month they started receiving benefits. Today, April 9, 2025, is one of those key dates, but only a specific group of retirees will receive their checks today.

Let’s understand who qualifies, how the process works, and when the rest of the April payments are scheduled.

Who Will Get the Social Security Payment Today?

If you’re wondering whether your retirement check is arriving today, you need to meet two main conditions:

1. Retirement benefits must have started in May 1997 or later.

2. Your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of any month.

If both these conditions apply to you, then you’re part of Group 2, and your Social Security payment will be sent on April 9, 2025.

Want Your Money Faster? Use Direct Deposit

Even if your payment is scheduled for today, it may not arrive immediately unless you’ve set up Direct Deposit. This is the fastest and most secure way to receive your Social Security money. If Direct Deposit is active, your funds will show up in your bank account as soon as the SSA sends them.

But if you’re still receiving your payment by mail or another slower method, you might need to wait a few extra days for the money to reach you.

Who Won’t Receive the April 9 Payment?

If you were born between the 11th and 31st of the month, you will not receive your payment today. But don’t worry—your payment is still scheduled to arrive later this month, depending on your birthday.

Here’s the remaining Social Security payment schedule for April 2025:

April 16, 2025 – For retirees born between the 11th and 20th.

April 23, 2025 – For retirees born between the 21st and 31st.

Just like with Group 2, these groups must also have started receiving benefits after May 1997.

Easy Summary of April 2025 Social Security Payments

Payment Date Birthday Range Eligibility April 9, 2025 1st to 10th Benefits approved after May 1997 April 16, 2025 11th to 20th Benefits approved after May 1997 April 23, 2025 21st to 31st Benefits approved after May 1997

The Social Security retirement payment for Group 2 arrives today—April 9, 2025—for those born between the 1st and 10th and whose benefits started after May 1997. If you’re in this group and use Direct Deposit, your money should already be in your account. If not, you may have to wait a little longer.

Other retirees will receive their checks on April 16 or April 23, depending on their birth date. Knowing your payment schedule helps you manage your budget better and avoid unnecessary worries. If you’re unsure about your payment date, check your My Social Security account or contact the SSA for help.

