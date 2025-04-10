Finance

What Are DOGE Stimulus Checks and Who Might Receive Them?

A new proposal is gaining attention in the United States—and it has to do with stimulus checks paid out in DOGE cryptocurrency. While nothing has been officially approved yet, many Americans are closely watching this idea. The plan suggests giving dividend payments backed by DOGE savings to certain taxpayers.

The person behind this initiative is James Fish back, the executive director of a company called Azoria. He believes that taxpayers deserve a share of the funds linked to DOGE, saying that “it was their money all along.” Although the project has not yet reached Congress, discussions are already happening with lawmakers.

Let’s look at what this proposal is about, who might benefit from it, and what challenges lie ahead.

What Is the DOGE Stimulus Check Proposal?

The idea is simple: if the government earns savings through the DOGE cryptocurrency, those profits could be shared with citizens as stimulus checks or dividends. Fish back’s team has been talking to members of Congress to turn this idea into an official bill.

On April 1, Fish back posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) confirming the ongoing discussions. He said he was confident the DOGE dividend checks would continue—though nothing is official yet.

However, before anything can happen, the proposal must go through Congress, be voted on, and get the President’s approval. As of now, no official bill has been introduced, and no dates have been set.

Is Elon Musk Involved?

Many people are linking this idea to Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and CEO of Tesla. Some believe that Musk might support the plan, especially since he’s known for backing DOGE. But so far, Musk has not clearly supported Fish back’s plan.

During a rally in Wisconsin on March 30, Musk spoke about how any such decision must go through Congress and get the president’s signature. He didn’t say whether he personally supports the checks.

Rumors had also been spreading about a possible disagreement between Musk and President Donald Trump, but the White House later denied this. So, while Musk’s opinion could influence public support, he is not directly involved in the plan right now.

Who Would Receive the DOGE Stimulus Checks?

This proposal is not for everyone. According to Fish back, these DOGE stimulus checks would go to “net taxpayers” only.

A net taxpayer is someone who pays more in federal income taxes than they receive in government benefits or subsidies. This is different from the pandemic-era stimulus checks, which were given to low and middle-income families.

Fish back’s plan aims to reward those who actively contribute to the federal budget. Reports suggest that around 40% of Americans do not pay federal income tax, so they would be excluded from this program.

How Much Money Will People Get?

That part is still unclear. The value of the DOGE checks would depend on how much money the government saves using DOGE, but no official numbers have been shared yet.

Since the proposal is still under discussion and not yet in Congress, there is no timeline, no final amount, and no official criteria yet. It’s still an idea that needs to go through the legal and political process.

