The United States Army man who died in a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside a Donald Trump Hotel has connections to Ohio

Las Vegas The person killed in the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck packed with explosives outside President-elect Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel was an active-duty United States Army soldier, officials confirmed Thursday.

Matthew Livelsberger, the man inside the futuristic-looking pickup truck, was identified by two police officers. Officials spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

According to an Army statement, Livelsberger was a member of the Army’s elite Green Berets, a special forces unit with expertise in guerrilla warfare.

He had served in the Army since 2006, rising through the ranks, and died while on approved leave, according to the statement. The Green Berets use unconventional techniques to combat terrorists abroad.

Livelsberger spent time at the base formerly known as Fort Bragg, a massive Army base in North Carolina that houses Army special forces command.

According to public records, Livelsberger had connections in Ohio as well. Livelsberger graduated from high school in Ontario’s Richland County. According to a 2011 speeding ticket issued by Franklin County, he also lived in Westerville, Ohio.

The FBI said Thursday in a post on X that it was “conducting law enforcement activity” at a Colorado Springs home in connection with Wednesday’s explosion, but provided no additional information.

SOURCE