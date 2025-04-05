SSDI beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and the 10th will have access to the new retirement payment

There are thousands of people in the United States who depend on SSDI payments as their main source of income. In addition, a lot of these people do not get any other kind of help, so the Disability payment is very important to them.

Still, not all Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments that the Social Security Administration sends get to everyone who is supposed to get them.

To be clear, we can only get one SSDI payment a month. However, we can know ahead of time which day of the month it will be sent. We can plan our household finances well because of this, which is a big plus.

Putting this all aside, it is important to remember that most Americans who retire because of old age do not have any other way to make money. This is true even for people who get SSDI.

That is why it is so important to know this payment schedule inside and out. Nobody else will be able to help us if we remember when the full payment is due.

Upcoming SSDI payments

In the US, the next SSDI payment will be sent on April 9, 2025. Group 2 retirees will be the only ones who can cash this check. If you have an accepted benefit and are in this group, you will be able to enjoy it to the fullest.

There are only two things you need to do to be in Group 2:

Have a check from after May 1997. Any benefit accepted after that time falls under this group. Have a birthday between the 1st and 10th of any month.

There are no other requirements to be in group 2, but everyone in the U.S. knows that the way benefits are collected has a direct effect on when retirees get their SSDI or other benefits. Because of this, we need to set up Direct Deposit if we want to get the money the same day it is sent.

Americans who have not chosen this method of collection will still be able to get their money, but they will have to wait three days. This means they might not get the check on April 9th, but on April 10th, April 11th, or any day after that.

