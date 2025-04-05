Over $1,700 to Be Sent Out Today for SNAP Beneficiaries: Find Out if You Qualify

If you are one of the millions of people in Florida who depend on SNAP to get food, you probably want to know when your deposit is due this month. You can read about how the payment system works and when you need to get it in April 2025 here.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal program that helps families with low incomes buy food. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) in Florida runs the program and is in charge of reviewing applications, choosing recipients, and giving out funds every month.

An EBT card, which works like a debit card, gives out benefits. That way, you can buy things like fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy, and other important things.

There are clear rules, though: you can not spend this money on cigarettes, alcohol, hot ready-made meals, or anything else that is not food. If you do not follow the rules, you might lose my help.

How are SNAP benefits payment dates assigned in Florida?

Florida, unlike some other states, sends payments out all through the month, from January 1st to February 28th. Your case number will tell you the exact date you get your money. This number can be found on the My ACCESS portal or in the official program sheets.

The eighth and ninth digits of your case number (not the tenth) are used by the system to find your date. This is a way to distribute payments that is organized and keeps things from getting crowded.

When you can get your SNAP payments in the next few days in April 2025: So you know when your deposit is due this month, here is the full list:

Case numbers ending in 11, 12, or 13: April 4

April 4 Case numbers ending in 14, 15, 16 or 17: April 5

April 5 Case numbers ending in 18, 19, or 20: April 6

April 6 Case numbers ending in 21, 22, 23 or 24: April 7

April 7 Case numbers ending in 25, 26, or 27: April 8

April 8 Case numbers ending in 28, 29, 30 or 31: April 9

April 9 Case numbers ending in 32, 33 or 34: April 10

Do not worry if your number does not fall in this range. The pattern will keep going until all possible combinations are used up, which will happen on the 28th of the month.

How much to expect from SNAP benefits in Florida?

People in a household can get different amounts of benefits depending on a number of factors. One of the most important is the number of people who live together and depend on the money. These are the most that the federal SNAP program will pay out to people in the 48 states that are next to each other and D.C. until September 30, 2025:

Household size 1: $292

Household size 2: $536

Household size 3: $768

Household size 4: $975

Household size 5: $1,158

Household size 6: $1,390

Household size 7: $1,536

Household size 8: $1,756

Each additional person: $220

People who live in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands usually get more benefits. But in Florida, the most that can be borrowed is the same as in the lower 48 states.

