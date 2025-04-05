How to Keep Your Social Security SSDI Benefits in 2025 and Don’t Suffer the Process

If you are getting Social Security disability benefits (SSDI), you already know how hard it was to get them. But there is something you might not understand: approving the application is not the end of the process.

You have to follow certain rules in order to get your monthly payments. If you don’t, you might have to wait longer or even lose the money that is helping you.

SSDI benefits are for workers who can not do a job because of an illness or condition that makes it impossible for them to do a potentially profitable activity. However, the benefits do not just keep coming in on time; they depend on a lot of different factors.

I will tell you the five most important things you should do this year so you do not get caught off guard.

Keep your SSDI: update your personal data without delay

Like if you move, change your phone number, or even your legal name (because you got married, divorced, or for some other reason) but do not tell Social Security about it.

What is going on? It is simple: the Social Security Administration (SSA) might not be able to reach you. And your payments might not go through if they can not get in touch with you to confirm details or fix problems.

The quick fix is to check your profile on my Social Security (the SSA’s online platform) or call the agency directly every so often. Always keep your legal name, address, and phone number up to date. Do not take this lightly; a small mistake can give you a lot of trouble.

Extra income can cause your disability payments to be stopped

Your benefits could change if you work part-time, get paid for freelance work, or even if your partner gets a pay raise. The SSA has strict rules about how much you can earn before losing your eligibility. The most that can be spent in 2025 is:

$1,620 per month if you are not legally blind.

if you are not legally blind. $2,700 a month if you are legally blind.

The IRS and the SSA both check the same information. If you do not report your income that is higher than these amounts, you could be sued for over payments, fines, or having your benefits taken away. Being honest about any changes to your finances is very important. Tell others about them, even if they do not seem important.

Be careful with working more than necessary

If you are trying to get back to work, remember to keep your goals clear and celebrate your progress. Aside from how much money you make, the SSA also checks to see if you do “substantial gainful activity.”

Now, even if your monthly income is below the limit, you might not be considered disabled if you work too many hours or take on too many responsibilities.

Keep careful records of the hours you work and the money you make. If your boss offers you more hours or a promotion, you should think about it and talk to a professional before taking the job.

If you change banks, notify the SSA NOW

Have you opened a new direct deposit account or closed the old one? Do not wait! You should immediately change your banking information with the SSA. If an agency takes a payment and it fails because the account is closed, they may not send you any more money until you fix the problem.

Check your information in “My Social Security” or call the SSA to avoid this. You only have to do it once, but if you don’t, you could end up without money when you need it most.

If who manages your money changes, let them know too.

Can someone help you handle your benefits? It could be a family member, a trusted friend, or a group. The SSA should know who that person is because they are your representative payee.

If you stop working with her for any reason, like if you find a new caregiver or decide to handle your own money, you need to let her know right away.

You might not get paid again until the new situation is confirmed if you do not do this. It is not personal; it is how fraud is stopped.

When does the April 2025 payment arrive?

Deposit dates depend on two factors: when you started receiving benefits and your birthday. Here the calendar:

April 3 : For those who received benefits before May 1997.

: For those who received benefits before May 1997. April 9 : If your birthday is between the 1st and 10th of the month.

: If your birthday is between the 1st and 10th of the month. April 16 : If you have a birthday between the 11th and the 20th.

: If you have a birthday between the 11th and the 20th. April 23: If your birthday is between the 21st and the 31st.

Veterans who get disability payments from the VA have their checks deposited on May 1. This is because the checks usually arrive on the first business day of May.

