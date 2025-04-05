Receive this $292 Food Stamp for each family member next week

The US government sends a lot of money to American households so that they can pay for their normal costs if they need to. SNAP Food Stamps are not available to all citizens of the United States. It is true that this kind of help is only given to people who really need it.

But if you can get this monthly check, it is a good idea to have it on hand because it can give $292 to each eligible family member. It goes without saying that SNAP Food Stamps money can not be spent on anything. It can only be used to buy certain products at certain businesses that accept the benefit.

Which states will send SNAP Food Stamps next week?

The truth is that it is really simple to keep track of when to pay your SNAP Food Stamps. We are lucky that we can find out ahead of time when our state might send us money on our EBT card.

The State sends the money to the EBT card, and then all we have to do is go to any store that accepts it and buy what we need. Without a doubt, having this type of payment available is very helpful because it lets people who really need it get extra money.

To get a better idea of what is going on, it helps to look at the full SNAP Food Stamps Calendar for April 2025:

Alabama: April 4 to 23

Alaska: April 1

Arizona: April 1 to 13

Arkansas: April 4 to 13

California: April 1 to 10

Colorado: April 1 to 10

Connecticut: April 1 to 3

Delaware: April 2 to 23

District of Columbia: April 1 to 10

Florida: April 1 to 28

Georgia: April 5 to 23

Guam: April 1 to 10

Hawaii: April 3 to 5

Idaho: April 1 to 10

Illinois: April 1 to 10

Indiana: April 5 to 23

Iowa: April 1 to 10

Kansas: April 1 to 10

Kentucky: April 1 to 19

Louisiana: April 1 to 23

Maine: April 10-14

Maryland: April 4 to 23

Massachusetts: April 1 to 14

Michigan: April 3 to 21

Minnesota: April 4 to 13

Mississippi: April 4 to 21

Missouri: April 1 to 22

Montana: April 2 to 6

Nebraska: April 1 to 5

Nevada: April 1 to 10

New Hampshire: April 5

New Jersey: April 1 to 5

New Mexico: April 1 to 20

New York: April 1 to 9

North Carolina: April 3 to 21

North Dakota: April 1

Ohio: April 2 to 20

Oklahoma: April 1 to 10

Oregon: April 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: April 3 to 14

Puerto Rico: April 4 to April 22

Rhode Island: April 1

South Carolina: April 1 to 10

South Dakota: April 10

Tennessee: April 1 to 20

Texas: April 1 to 28

Utah: April 5, 11 and 15

Virgin Islands: April 1

Vermont: April 1

Virginia: April 1 to 7

Washington: April 1 to 20

West Virginia: April 1 to 9

Wisconsin: April 1 to 15

Wyoming: April 1 to 4

The money from this benefit will go straight to our EBT card, which we can then use. Thanks to SNAP Food Stamps, we will be able to make a slightly bigger purchase each month, which will help our family’s budget.

