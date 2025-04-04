Thousands of dollars in SNAP Food Stamps are sent out today in different states

SNAP Food Stamps payments will be delivered to households in the United States over the next few hours in various states.

Unlike Social Security payments, which follow a federal schedule, SNAP Food Stamps checks follow a state schedule, so payments are sent out on different days depending on the state’s rules.

As a result, we may find that one state has already sent out all of the SNAP Food Stamps checks, while another has yet to begin paying these benefits.

A priori, it should not be a problem, because knowing when our State will pay us the monthly check allows us to plan our finances accordingly.

Which states are sending SNAP Food Stamps today?

The truth is that while many states can send SNAP Food Stamps payments today, others, even if the payment schedule for this benefit is open, may not pay them until next week. It will also be determined by the internal rules that govern the payment schedule.

Some states send checks in installments, while others send payments all at once. By reviewing the entire payment schedule, we will have a better understanding of these benefit days:

Alabama: April 4 to 23

Alaska: April 1

Arizona: April 1 to 13

Arkansas: April 4 to 13

California: April 1 to 10

Colorado: April 1 to 10

Connecticut: April 1 to 3

Delaware: April 2 to 23

District of Columbia: April 1 to 10

Florida: April 1 to 28

Georgia: April 5 to 23

Guam: April 1 to 10

Hawaii: April 3 to 5

Idaho: April 1 to 10

Illinois: April 1 to 10

Indiana: April 5 to 23

Iowa: April 1 to 10

Kansas: April 1 to 10

Kentucky: April 1 to 19

Louisiana: April 1 to 23

Maine: April 10-14

Maryland: April 4 to 23

Massachusetts: April 1 to 14

Michigan: April 3 to 21

Minnesota: April 4 to 13

Mississippi: April 4 to 21

Missouri: April 1 to 22

Montana: April 2 to 6

Nebraska: April 1 to 5

Nevada: April 1 to 10

New Hampshire: April 5

New Jersey: April 1 to 5

New Mexico: April 1 to 20

New York: April 1 to 9

North Carolina: April 3 to 21

North Dakota: April 1

Ohio: April 2 to 20

Oklahoma: April 1 to 10

Oregon: April 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: April 3 to 14

Puerto Rico: April 4 to April 22

Rhode Island: April 1

South Carolina: April 1 to 10

South Dakota: April 10

Tennessee: April 1 to 20

Texas: April 1 to 28

Utah: April 5, 11 and 15

Virgin Islands: April 1

Vermont: April 1

Virginia: April 1 to 7

Washington: April 1 to 20

West Virginia: April 1 to 9

Wisconsin: April 1 to 15

Wyoming: April 1 to 4

To determine whether we have received the payment or not, we must check the balance on the EBT card. Thanks to this process, which is very simple in most states, we will be able to find out if we can now use SNAP Food Stamps at any of the participating establishments.

Also See:- New Social Security payment with COLA increase on April 9: these are the beneficiary retirees