Michigan Winter Weather: This Weekend, The Detroit Area Will See Snow and Gusty Winds

By Lucas

Published on:

Hamtramck, MI — Residents in the Detroit area should prepare for snow overnight Friday and Saturday, with difficult travel conditions expected by morning. The National Weather Service predicts snow after 3 a.m., with accumulations of up to half an inch.

Drivers on I-75 and nearby roads should exercise caution because slick conditions and reduced visibility are likely. According to the forecast, gusty southwest winds may exacerbate the situation on Saturday morning, resulting in blowing snow and icy patches.

Temperatures will remain cold, with highs around 29°F on Saturday and wind gusts up to 23 mph. Snow chances decrease into the evening, leaving partly cloudy skies and a low around 22°F.

Looking ahead, Sunday promises a break from the winter weather, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 27°F, though gusts may still reach 20 mph. Monday brings warmer temperatures, peaking at 34°F with breezy conditions, followed by partly cloudy skies through Tuesday.

Residents should stay up to date on road and weather conditions, and plan ahead of time for this weekend’s travel. For those commuting early Saturday, make sure their vehicles are winter-ready and free of snow.

Stay safe and keep an eye out for updates on local weather conditions.

