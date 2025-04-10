IRS Tax Deadline Extended for Several States in 2025: Why You Should Still File on Time

Tax season is here, and the official IRS deadline to file your income taxes is April 15, 2025—unless you live in a few specific areas affected by recent natural disasters. For many people, tax time brings stress, confusion, and sometimes even fear. However, knowing the rules and your options can make things much easier to handle.

Whether you’re a salaried worker, self-employed, or someone who hasn’t filed for a past year, this guide will help you understand the reasons behind late tax filing, IRS extensions, and how to avoid penalties—even if you can’t pay your tax bill immediately.

Why Do People File Their Taxes Late?

There are many reasons why people delay filing their taxes. Sometimes it’s simply procrastination. Others may find tax forms confusing or may not have all the required documents ready. Here are a few common reasons:

1. Fear of Owing Money

Some people are afraid to file their taxes because they think they’ll owe money and won’t be able to pay. But the IRS advises you to always file on time, even if you can’t pay the full amount. Filing late adds extra penalties, which can worsen your financial situation.

2. Complex Tax Situations

Freelancers and self-employed individuals often have multiple sources of income. If they haven’t kept good records, it becomes tough to calculate taxes accurately. This can cause delays, especially if they’re trying to avoid making mistakes.

3. General Confusion or Mental Block

Taxes can feel overwhelming. Many people don’t fully understand the forms or the process, which causes them to put it off until the last minute—or miss the deadline altogether.

IRS Offers Extensions—But Only in Special Cases

If you’re unable to file your return on time, the IRS allows you to request an extension, which gives you until October 15 to file your paperwork. But this does not give you extra time to pay any taxes owed. If you don’t pay by April 15, interest and penalties will still apply.

However, in certain cases like natural disasters, the IRS offers automatic deadline extensions to affected areas.

IRS Deadline Extended for North Carolina and More

Recently, the IRS extended the tax filing deadline to May 1, 2025 for residents of North Carolina, due to the impact of Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby. This extension applies to all 100 counties in the state.

People living in other states like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina also qualify for the May 1 deadline due to recent federally declared disasters.

According to the North Carolina Department of Revenue, some residents may even qualify for an extension to October 15, especially in severely affected regions. They may also be eligible for interest relief on late payments.

Reminder: Final Chance to Claim Your $1,400 Recovery Rebate

The 2025 tax season is your last opportunity to claim the $1,400 Recovery Rebate Credit, which was provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most people received it automatically, but if you didn’t file your 2021 tax return, the IRS wouldn’t have known to send it to you. If you’re eligible and haven’t claimed it yet, make sure to do so now.

Warning: Avoid Fraud

If you’ve already claimed the credit and try to file again for it, you could face legal trouble. The IRS has clearly warned that false claims can lead to serious penalties, including fines and even criminal charges.

While tax season can feel stressful, it’s important to file your return on time, even if you can’t pay your taxes immediately. The IRS offers payment plans, and filing late only leads to more financial trouble. If you’re in a disaster-affected state like North Carolina or others listed, you may qualify for a May 1 deadline.

And if you’re still eligible for the $1,400 COVID-19 rebate, this is your last chance to claim it—honestly and carefully. When in doubt, speak with a tax professional or visit the official IRS website for guidance.

