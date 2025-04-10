2021 Stimulus Checks: Last Chance to Claim Before the April 15 Deadline

Many people may not remember it, but back on March 27, 2020, the United States Congress passed the CARES Act—a massive $2 trillion relief package to help Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. This law offered direct payments of $1,200 to individuals, $2,400 to couples, and $500 for each child.

One important thing to know is that even Americans living abroad were included in this relief. So, whether you were in the U.S. or not, you could still qualify for these payments—but only if you meet certain conditions.

Now, time is running out. If you still haven’t claimed your 2021 stimulus money, you have until April 15, 2025 to do it. After that, the money will go to the U.S. Treasury, and you won’t be able to claim it later.

What Was the CARES Act and Who Was Included?

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was introduced to help people facing financial troubles during the pandemic. It included direct cash payments to most Americans, and this also covered Americans living overseas.

So if you’re a U.S. citizen—even one living in another country—you might still be eligible for the payment if you didn’t get it earlier.

How the Recovery Rebate Credit Works

The Recovery Rebate Credit (RRC) is basically a way to claim stimulus money you missed. The original payments were based on your 2018 or 2019 income, but the final amount you qualify for is based on your 2020 income.

For example:

If you earned $80,000 in 2019, you might not have received a full stimulus payment. But if your income dropped to $70,000 in 2020, you could now be eligible to receive the full amount through the Recovery Rebate Credit.

This credit is refundable, meaning even if you didn’t owe any taxes, you can still get the full amount.

Who Can Still Claim the 2021 Stimulus?

You can still claim the payment if:

You didn’t get the full stimulus amount in 2020 or 2021.

You didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 but are filing for 2020 now.

Your income dropped in 2020, making you eligible for more money.

You are a U.S. citizen living abroad.

You didn’t owe taxes but are still eligible through the RRC.

You must file your 2020 tax return and complete Form 1040 or 1040-SR, along with the Recovery Rebate Credit Schedule.

Important Income Limits to Remember

To receive the full stimulus payment, your 2020 income must be:

$75,000 or less for single individuals

$112,500 or less for heads of household

$150,000 or less for married couples filing jointly

If your income was above these limits in 2018 or 2019 but fell below in 2020, you can now get the money by claiming the RRC.

Deadline Is April 15, 2025

Don’t wait. You must file your 2020 tax return before April 15, 2025, to claim the 2021 stimulus check. If you miss this deadline, the money goes to the U.S. Treasury and cannot be claimed later.

Make sure you also mention any partial payments you already received so the IRS doesn’t think you’re asking for double.

Also see:- What Are DOGE Stimulus Checks and Who Might Receive Them?