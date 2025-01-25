Denver, Colorado’s Winter Weather Is Back: Saturday is Predicted to Bring 10° Temperatures and 2 Inches of Snow

Denver, CO – Winter weather is returning to Denver this weekend, with freezing temperatures and measurable snowfall expected on Saturday. Forecasters predict lows of 10°F and up to two inches of snow across the metro area.

According to the National Weather Service, snow will begin late Friday night and continue through Saturday, with a 90% chance of precipitation during the day.

High temperatures will struggle to reach 24°F, and northeast winds of up to 15 mph may cause wind chills that feel much colder. Ice and low visibility are expected to make driving conditions hazardous, particularly on I-25 and other heavily traveled routes.

By Saturday night, snow chances will be reduced to 40%, but the cold will worsen, with overnight temperatures dropping to 10°F.

Sunday brings some relief with sunny skies and a high of around 29°F, though the chill will remain in the air. Warmer weather returns Monday and Tuesday, with highs around 45°F and clear skies expected.

Residents are being urged by local authorities to prepare for potential travel disruptions and to ensure that their vehicles are equipped for icy conditions.

Drivers should inspect tire treads, pack emergency supplies, and limit travel during peak snowfall hours. To avoid frostbite, those venturing outdoors must wear proper winter attire.

To ensure your safety over the weekend, stay up to date on the latest weather updates and road advisories.

