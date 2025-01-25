Winter weather news

Denver, Colorado’s Winter Weather Is Back: Saturday is Predicted to Bring 10° Temperatures and 2 Inches of Snow

By Lucas

Published on:

Denver, Colorado's Winter Weather Is Back Saturday is Predicted to Bring 10° Temperatures and 2 Inches of Snow

Denver, CO – Winter weather is returning to Denver this weekend, with freezing temperatures and measurable snowfall expected on Saturday. Forecasters predict lows of 10°F and up to two inches of snow across the metro area.

According to the National Weather Service, snow will begin late Friday night and continue through Saturday, with a 90% chance of precipitation during the day.

High temperatures will struggle to reach 24°F, and northeast winds of up to 15 mph may cause wind chills that feel much colder. Ice and low visibility are expected to make driving conditions hazardous, particularly on I-25 and other heavily traveled routes.

By Saturday night, snow chances will be reduced to 40%, but the cold will worsen, with overnight temperatures dropping to 10°F.

Sunday brings some relief with sunny skies and a high of around 29°F, though the chill will remain in the air. Warmer weather returns Monday and Tuesday, with highs around 45°F and clear skies expected.

Residents are being urged by local authorities to prepare for potential travel disruptions and to ensure that their vehicles are equipped for icy conditions.

Drivers should inspect tire treads, pack emergency supplies, and limit travel during peak snowfall hours. To avoid frostbite, those venturing outdoors must wear proper winter attire.

To ensure your safety over the weekend, stay up to date on the latest weather updates and road advisories.

SOURCE

For You!

A US citizen was shot by a cartel following Donald Trump's executive order

A US citizen was shot by a cartel following Donald Trump’s executive order

A Chicago elementary school turned away agents who they suspected were from ICE. They turned out to be from the secret service

A Chicago elementary school turned away agents who they suspected were from ICE. They turned out to be from the secret service

U.S. Citizens Warned to Carry ID As ICE Ramps Up

U.S. Citizens Warned to Carry ID As ICE Ramps Up

Congressman UFOs are traveling at amazing speeds underwater

Congressman: UFOs are traveling at amazing speeds underwater

Denver, Colorado's Winter Weather Is Back Saturday is Predicted to Bring 10° Temperatures and 2 Inches of Snow

Denver, Colorado’s Winter Weather Is Back: Saturday is Predicted to Bring 10° Temperatures and 2 Inches of Snow

Lucas

Recommend For You

Automatic IRS Refunds Millions Receiving $1,400 Stimulus Payments (Unclaimed from the Pandemic)

Automatic IRS Refunds: Millions Receiving $1,400 Stimulus Payments (Unclaimed from the Pandemic)

IRS makes it official – nearly 40% withholding if you earn more than this amount per year – new tax brackets this 2025

IRS makes it official – nearly 40% withholding if you earn more than this amount per year – new tax brackets this 2025

Confirmed by the IRS – all those affected by the L.A. fire will be able to claim these new benefits by this deadline

Confirmed by the IRS – all those affected by the L.A. fire will be able to claim these new benefits by this deadline

Total change at the IRS – tax payday will be different this 2025

Total change at the IRS – tax payday will be different this 2025

Find out the secrets about the IRS 2025 Tax Season important steps

Find out the secrets about the IRS 2025 Tax Season: important steps

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will soon be sending out the first Tax Refunds Find out when

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will soon be sending out the first Tax Refunds: Find out when

The Last January SNAP Payments Find Out When Your Benefits Arrive This Week

The Last January SNAP Payments: Find Out When Your Benefits Arrive This Week

Bad news – many are losing SNAP benefits for not doing so in a timely manner

Bad news – many are losing SNAP benefits for not doing so in a timely manner

IRS announces tax filing deadline – here’s what you need to know before it’s too late

IRS announces tax filing deadline – here’s what you need to know before it’s too late

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025 Who is eligible

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025: Who is eligible?

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Leave a Comment