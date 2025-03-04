US local news

Mother launches wrongful death case against the Missouri Department of Corrections

By Oliver

Published on:

Springfield, Missouri – The mother of an inmate who died in a Missouri prison has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Mary Harris filed a lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Corrections. Alan Lancaster was found unresponsive in solitary confinement by guards at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking.

The coroner’s death investigation revealed that he had a horse tranquilizer in his system. The medical examiner determined that he died of a fentanyl and xylazine overdose and ruled it a homicide.

Harris accused the department of concealing the details of her son’s death. She claims their negligence caused his death.

Lancaster was serving a 20-year sentence for burglary, robbery, assault, and kidnapping.

