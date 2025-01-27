SSA confirms – here’s the new Social Security payment schedule for all of 2025 updated

The Social Security payment schedule for 2025 has been confirmed, following the announcement of a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment. In the new year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has already begun to distribute the first batch of payments.

According to the Social Security Administration’s schedule, Supplemental Security Income benefits are paid on the first of each month.

On the third day of each month, the administration distributes funds to recipients who began receiving retirement benefits prior to May 1997. Depending on the recipients’ birth dates, the remaining Social Security payments (retirees, survivors, and SSDI) are issued on Wednesdays:

Retirees whose birthdates fall between the 1st and the 10th of the month will be paid on the second Wednesday of every month

Beneficiaries who were born between the eleventh and the twentieth will receive their benefits on the third Wednesday of the month

Retirees born between the 21st and the 31st will receive their paychecks always on the fourth Wednesday of the month

It is important to note that, in order to prevent beneficiaries from losing their monthly benefits, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will change the payment date for the previous business day whenever a payment date falls on a holiday, Saturday, or Sunday.

As a result, SSI recipients were the first to receive their increased Social Security checks on December 31st, as January 1st is a holiday.

Social Security payment schedule confirmed for this year for RSDI and SSI recipients

January

SSA beneficiaries who applied for paychecks before May 1997 will receive their benefit on Friday, January 3rd.

Wednesday (January 8th): SSA beneficiaries with birth dates between the first and tenth.

Wednesday (January 15th): SSA beneficiaries with birth dates from the 11th to the 20th

Wednesday (January 22nd): SSA beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st. Friday

January 31st: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients (Payment for February 2025).

February

Monday (February 3rd): Those who started receiving payments before May 1997.

Wednesday (February 12th): SSA Recipients having birth dates between the first and tenth.

Wednesday (February 19th): SSA Recipients whose birth dates fall between the 11th and 20th

Wednesday (February 26th): SSA Recipients who have birthdates falling between the 21st and 31st

Friday (February 28th): Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their March payment in advance.

March

Monday (March 3rd): SSA beneficiaries who began receiving payments before May 1997.

Wednesday (March 12th): SSA recipients have birth dates between the first and the tenth.

Wednesday (March 19th): SSA recipients born between the 11th and the 20th

Wednesday (March 26th): SSA recipients whose birthdates fall between the 21st and 31st

April

Tuesday (April 1st): SSI beneficiaries

Thursday (April 3rd): Those who requested paychecks before May 1997.

Wednesday (April 9th): RSDI recipients who were born between the first and the tenth.

Wednesday (April 16th): RSDI recipients with birth dates falling from the 11th to the 20th

Wednesday (April 23th): RSDI recipients with birth dates falling from the 21st to the 31st

May

Thursday (May 1st): SSI recipients

Friday (May 2nd): Those who started receiving payments before May 1997

Wednesday (May 14th): Recipients whose birthdates are between May 1 and May 10.

Wednesday (May 21st): Recipients whose birthdates are between May 11 and May 20.

Wednesday (May 28th): Recipients whose birthdates are between May 21 to May 31

Friday (May 30th): Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their June payment in advance.

June

Tuesday (June 3rd): Those who started receiving payments before May 1997.

Wednesday (June 11th): Recipients having birth dates between the first and tenth.

Tuesday (June 18th): Recipients born between the 11th and 20th (sent on Tuesday since June 19 is the Juneteenth Day holiday)

Wednesday (June 25th): Recipients born between the 21st and 31st

July

Tuesday (July 1st): SSI recipients

Thursday (July 3rd): Those who started receiving payments before May 1997.

Wednesday (July 9th): Recipients with birth dates falling between the 1st and the 10th.

Wednesday (July 16th): Recipients with birth dates falling between the 11th and the 20th.

Wednesday (July 23rd): Recipients with birth dates falling between the 21st and the 31st.

August

Friday (August 1st): SSI. RSDI recipients who requested monthly paychecks before May 1997.

Wednesday (August 13th): Recipients having birth dates between the first and the tenth.

Wednesday (August 20th): Recipients having birth dates from the 11th to the 20th

Wednesday (August 27th): Recipients with birth dates from the 21st to the 31st

Friday (August 29th): Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will receive their September payment in advance.

September

Wednesday (September 3rd): Beneficiaries who started receiving payments before May 1997.

Wednesday (September 10th): RSDI recipients who have birth dates between the first and the tenth.

Wednesday (September 17th): RSDI recipients born between the 11th and the 20th

Wednesday (September 24th): RSDI recipients born between the 21st and 31st

October

Wednesday (October 1st): SSI recipients

Friday (October 3rd): Those beneficiaries who requested benefits before May 1997

Wednesday (October 8th): Recipients having birth dates between the first and the tenth

Wednesday (October 15th): Recipients born between the 11th and 20th

Wednesday (October 22nd): Recipients having birthdates between the 21st and 31st

Friday (October 31st): Supplemental Security Income (November payment)

November

Monday (November 3rd): Recipients who started receiving payments before May 1997.

Wednesday (November 12th): Recipients born between the 1st and the 10th

Wednesday (November 19th): Recipients born between the 11th and the 20th

Wednesday (November 26th): Recipients whose birthdate falls between the 21st and 31st

December

Monday (December 1st): SSI recipients

Wednesday (December 3rd): Those who started receiving benefits before May 1997.

Wednesday (December 10th): RSDI recipients with birth dates between the first and tenth

Wednesday (December 17th): RSDI recipients born between the 11th and 20th.

Wednesday (December 24th): RSDI recipients born between the 21st and 31st.

Wednesday (December 31st): Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their January payment from 2026 in advance

