Finance

Texas raises the minimum wage for all its citizens – this is what you will now earn if you live in one of these 4 cities

By Joseph

Published on:

Texas raises the minimum wage for all its citizens – this is what you will now earn if you live in one of these 4 cities

The federal government has finally confirmed the new minimum wage for all Texas residents, which will take effect this month. In the United States, the federal minimum wage has remained unchanged since 2009, at $7.25 per hour.

This 16-year freeze represents the longest period of no change since the minimum wage was established in 1938. This antiquated number has made it difficult for many families to meet their basic needs as the cost of living rises.

In response, 30 states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation to raise the minimum wage above the federal level. These states typically adjust wages once a year to account for rising living costs and inflation. States that follow the federal baseline, such as Texas, have disadvantaged many workers.

Texas will raise the minimum wage for its residents due to inflation rises

Even though the state is reliant on the federal minimum wage, several Texas municipalities have taken steps to raise wages for their employees and, in some cases, those with contracts with the local government.

With significant pay increases for 2025, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, and San Antonio are setting the standard, as detailed below:

  • Austin: The living wage for regular and temporary city employees was increased by the City Council to $21.63 per hour in October 2024, over three times the federal rate. This bold move aims to address the rapidly rising cost of living in Austin.
  • Houston: The Harris government commissioners overwhelmingly decided to match the pay of government employees by raising the minimum salary for county contract workers to $15 per hour.
  • Dallas: The minimum pay for general service contracts must be adjusted annually, according to a policy put in place by the City of Dallas. The 2025 Living Wage is $22.05 per hour, which is $3.81 more than the 2024 Living Wage.
  • Fort Worth: Last year in October, the city’s minimum wage for both permanent and temporary employees increased to $16.07. However, the minimum wage will rise to $18.00 per hour beginning with payments on February 14, 2025.
  • San Antonio: City employees with more than five years of service or related experience will have their pay increased to a particular percentage of their pay range if they are not currently paid that amount, even though there is no general raise in the minimum wage from the current $18.

With these increases, Texas’ largest cities are beginning to compete with states with minimum wages ranging from $16 to $17 per hour, including California, New York, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

However, the minimum wage applies to all workers in these locations, not just those employed by the city or on contract with the local government.

Texas raises the minimum wage for all its citizens – this is what you will now earn if you live in one of these 4 cities
Source google.com

Which will be the states with the highest minimum wage increases this year?

In recent years, all US states have raised the minimum wage so that people have more money to keep up with inflation. According to recent confirmation from the US Department of Labor, the following will be the highest minimum wages for this year:

  • Washington: $17.50 per hour.
  • California: $16.50/hr.
  • Washington state: $16.66 per hour.
  • Connecticut: $16.35.
  • New York: $16.50/hour.
  • New Jersey: $15.49 per hour.
  • Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island: $15 per hour.

Due to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which mandates that all states pay a minimum wage for jobs covered by it, 14 states pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

For companies that fulfill specific criteria, some charge more. While Wyoming does not compel businesses with six or more employees to pay $5.15 per hour, Georgia does. Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Alabama all have no minimum wage laws.

Also See:- SSA confirms – here’s the new Social Security payment schedule for all of 2025 updated

For You!

Can New Connecticut Police Search My Phone During a Traffic Stop Here's What the Law Says

Can New Connecticut Police Search My Phone During a Traffic Stop? Here’s What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Michigan Here’s What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Michigan? Here’s What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Missouri Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Missouri? Here’s What the Law Says

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Oregon

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Oregon

Social Security 2025 Reforms Take Effect in January – Affecting All Americans

Social Security 2025 Reforms Take Effect in January – Affecting All Americans

Joseph

Recommend For You

Texas raises the minimum wage for all its citizens – this is what you will now earn if you live in one of these 4 cities

Texas raises the minimum wage for all its citizens – this is what you will now earn if you live in one of these 4 cities

IRS Tax Refunds How to Get Yours in Just 21 Days

IRS Tax Refunds: How to Get Yours in Just 21 Days

SNAP Benefits to Ban Some Groceries and Other Changes Proposed in the Congress

SNAP Benefits to Ban Some Groceries and Other Changes Proposed in the Congress

Only two states send SNAP Food Stamps in the last days of the month – So you can get the payment on your EBT card

Only two states send SNAP Food Stamps in the last days of the month – So you can get the payment on your EBT card

SNAP Food Stamps payments coming to EBT cards in February 2025 Check out the payment schedule

SNAP Food Stamps payments coming to EBT cards in February 2025: Check out the payment schedule

$1500 Child Stimulus Coming for USA

$1500 Child Stimulus Coming for USA

New IRS changes – from now on, these people will have to report transactions made through digital applications such as PayPal, among others

New IRS changes – from now on, these people will have to report transactions made through digital applications such as PayPal, among others

Good news for Californians – this is the largest minimum wage increase in history – here’s what you’ll be paid now

Good news for Californians – this is the largest minimum wage increase in history – here’s what you’ll be paid now

2025 Tax Refund Schedule Confirmed by IRS Dates You Should Not Miss

2025 Tax Refund Schedule Confirmed by IRS: Dates You Should Not Miss

IRS stimulus check $1,400 can come in but conditions need to be checked

IRS stimulus check: $1,400 can come in but conditions need to be checked

Automatic IRS Refunds Millions Receiving $1,400 Stimulus Payments (Unclaimed from the Pandemic)

Automatic IRS Refunds: Millions Receiving $1,400 Stimulus Payments (Unclaimed from the Pandemic)

IRS makes it official – nearly 40% withholding if you earn more than this amount per year – new tax brackets this 2025

IRS makes it official – nearly 40% withholding if you earn more than this amount per year – new tax brackets this 2025

Leave a Comment