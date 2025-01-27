Disability SSDI Benefits Changed Forever: New Amounts Confirmed by the SSA

By Rachel Greco

The January SSDI payment schedule concluded this week with the third payment for beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month. The payment was made on Thursday, January 23rd.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed that funds are available for benefit payments in February, with no changes to paydays for SSDI benefits (which coincide with retirement dates). Changes to other payments, including Supplemental Security Income (SSI), will be discussed at the end of this article.

Payment distribution: how are SSDI beneficiary groups organized?

SSDI recipients are divided into three groups based on their birth date and receive payments on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

Additionally, there is a separate group for those who began receiving benefits prior to May 1997.In February, SSDI payments will be made on four different dates based on the beneficiary’s group. Here is the complete breakdown:

  • February 3: Beneficiaries who began receiving their pension before May 1997.
  • February 12: Retirees after May 1997 born between the 1st and 10th of any month.
  • February 19: Retirees after May 1997 born between the 11th and 20th of the month.
  • February 26: Retirees after May 1997 born between the 21st and 31st of any month.

An additional payment is scheduled for February 28. This corresponds to the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for the month of March, which will be advanced due to March 1st being a weekend. The agency avoids making payments on weekends and holidays.

Maximum SSDI Payments and Other Benefits

In fiscal year 2025, the maximum disability benefit payment has been raised to $4,018. However, the amount each person receives is determined by their average earnings prior to becoming disabled. Those with higher incomes and more years of contributions typically receive larger amounts.

If you’re wondering who is eligible for the maximum benefit. This amount is reserved for beneficiaries who have worked for at least 35 years and met the maximum Social Security tax limit (FICA) multiple times, accumulating enough income to pay the maximum Social Security taxes.

They met the work credit requirement of 40 credits (equivalent to 10 years of experience). In 2025, the maximum payment for SSI beneficiaries is set at $967 for an individual, $1,450 for a couple, and $484 for an essential support person, based on their need rather than work history.

