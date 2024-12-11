SNAP (Food Stamps) Payments Up to $292 Scheduled for Distribution in Less Than 10 Days

The USDA has officially announced the remaining Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payment dates for December 2024. With some states completing payments by December 20 and others extending into late December or early January 2025, here’s a detailed breakdown to help you track your benefits.

Key Dates

Certain states will conclude issuing SNAP benefits by December 20, 2024. These include New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, and Washington. However, states like Michigan, Mississippi, and North Carolina will continue until December 21, while Missouri and Puerto Rico will finish by December 22.

For states like Florida and Texas, payments will extend until December 28, 2024, while others won’t resume issuing benefits until January 2025.

Payment Amounts

If you’re eligible, you could receive up to $292 as an individual. Payment schedules vary by state and depend on identifiers like Social Security numbers or case numbers.

Eligibility

New Mexico bases its SNAP payment dates on the last two digits of your Social Security Number (SSN). Below is the schedule:

SSN Ending In Payment Date 05, 25, 45, 65, 85 December 10 16, 36, 56, 76, 96 December 11 06, 26, 46, 66, 86 December 12 17, 37, 57, 77, 97 December 13 07, 27, 47, 67, 87 December 14 18, 38, 58, 78, 98 December 15 08, 28, 48, 68, 88 December 16 19, 39, 59, 79, 99 December 17 09, 29, 49, 69, 89 December 18 10, 30, 50, 70, 90 December 19 00, 20, 40, 60, 80 December 20

Payment Schedule for Ohio

Ohio simplifies its SNAP distribution by tying payments to the last digit of your case number.

Case Number Ending In Payment Date 4 December 10 5 December 12 6 December 14 7 December 16 8 December 18 9 December 20

SNAP Payments in Tennessee

Tennessee uses the last two digits of your Social Security Number for scheduling SNAP payments. Below is the distribution timeline:

SSN Ending In Payment Date 45-49 December 10 50-54 December 11 55-59 December 12 60-64 December 13 65-69 December 14 70-74 December 15 75-79 December 16 80-84 December 17 85-89 December 18 90-94 December 19 95-99 December 20

Washington SNAP Benefits

Washington distributes benefits from December 1 through December 20. However, the USDA has not released details about specific distribution schedules.

With states following different timelines and criteria, understanding your local schedule is essential for planning. Whether you’re in New Mexico or Florida, keep track of your Social Security number or case number to determine your payment date. For additional assistance, contact your state’s SNAP office.

FAQs