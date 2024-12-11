Finance

SNAP (Food Stamps) Payments Up to $292 Scheduled for Distribution in Less Than 10 Days

The USDA has officially announced the remaining Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payment dates for December 2024. With some states completing payments by December 20 and others extending into late December or early January 2025, here’s a detailed breakdown to help you track your benefits.

Key Dates

Certain states will conclude issuing SNAP benefits by December 20, 2024. These include New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, and Washington. However, states like Michigan, Mississippi, and North Carolina will continue until December 21, while Missouri and Puerto Rico will finish by December 22.

For states like Florida and Texas, payments will extend until December 28, 2024, while others won’t resume issuing benefits until January 2025.

Payment Amounts

If you’re eligible, you could receive up to $292 as an individual. Payment schedules vary by state and depend on identifiers like Social Security numbers or case numbers.

Eligibility

New Mexico bases its SNAP payment dates on the last two digits of your Social Security Number (SSN). Below is the schedule:

SSN Ending InPayment Date
05, 25, 45, 65, 85December 10
16, 36, 56, 76, 96December 11
06, 26, 46, 66, 86December 12
17, 37, 57, 77, 97December 13
07, 27, 47, 67, 87December 14
18, 38, 58, 78, 98December 15
08, 28, 48, 68, 88December 16
19, 39, 59, 79, 99December 17
09, 29, 49, 69, 89December 18
10, 30, 50, 70, 90December 19
00, 20, 40, 60, 80December 20

Payment Schedule for Ohio

Ohio simplifies its SNAP distribution by tying payments to the last digit of your case number.

Case Number Ending InPayment Date
4December 10
5December 12
6December 14
7December 16
8December 18
9December 20

SNAP Payments in Tennessee

Tennessee uses the last two digits of your Social Security Number for scheduling SNAP payments. Below is the distribution timeline:

SSN Ending InPayment Date
45-49December 10
50-54December 11
55-59December 12
60-64December 13
65-69December 14
70-74December 15
75-79December 16
80-84December 17
85-89December 18
90-94December 19
95-99December 20

Washington SNAP Benefits

Washington distributes benefits from December 1 through December 20. However, the USDA has not released details about specific distribution schedules.

With states following different timelines and criteria, understanding your local schedule is essential for planning. Whether you’re in New Mexico or Florida, keep track of your Social Security number or case number to determine your payment date. For additional assistance, contact your state’s SNAP office.

FAQs

When does New Mexico finish SNAP payments?

New Mexico finishes by December 20, 2024.

How are SNAP payments scheduled in Ohio?

Ohio uses the last digit of case numbers.

What is the maximum individual SNAP payment?

The maximum is $292 per individual.

When will Missouri complete payments?

Missouri will finish by December 22, 2024.

Does Tennessee use SSN for SNAP dates?

Yes, Tennessee uses the last two SSN digits for scheduling.

