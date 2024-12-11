First December 2024 SSDI Payments for Social Security Recipients Scheduled on Wednesdays

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has officially announced its December 2024 Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payment schedule. If you’re an SSDI recipient, here’s everything you need to know about payment dates, eligibility requirements, and payment amounts.

Key Payment Dates

December 11, 2024: The next SSDI payment will be issued on this date for recipients whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month.

December 18, 2024: Those born between the 11th and 20th of any month will receive their SSDI payments.

December 25, 2024: The fourth Wednesday is traditionally a payment date, but since it’s Christmas and a federal holiday, no SSDI payments will be issued that day.

For individuals who don’t qualify for the December 11 or December 18 payments and meet specific criteria, additional payments might be scheduled earlier in December.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for SSDI payments:

You must have worked and paid sufficient payroll taxes to Social Security. You must meet the SSA’s strict definition of disability. If you started receiving benefits before May 1997 or you also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), your payment might already have been issued on December 3.

SSDI Amounts

The amount of your SSDI payment depends on your lifetime earnings and the payroll taxes you contributed. According to the SSA:

Average SSDI Payment: $1,542 per month.

$1,542 per month. Maximum SSDI Payment: Up to $3,822 for individuals with a high-earning history over 35 years.

Keep in mind, these amounts do not yet include the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). The first SSDI payments reflecting the COLA increase will arrive in January 2025, specifically on January 3, 8, 15, or 22.

December Payments

SSDI payments issued on December 11 and December 18 will fall on Wednesdays, following the SSA’s typical schedule.

and will fall on Wednesdays, following the SSA’s typical schedule. Recipients must meet all eligibility criteria and match the specified payment schedules based on their birth dates to receive their funds.

2025 COLA Update

The December 2024 SSDI payments will not yet reflect the 2025 COLA adjustment. If you’re eligible for SSDI with the COLA increase, the updated payment will begin in January 2025, depending on your specific schedule.

Addressing your payment schedule and eligibility for SSDI benefits is crucial to managing your finances. Double-check your birth date and eligibility to determine which December payment applies to you. If you’re unsure or have questions, contact the SSA for additional clarification.

