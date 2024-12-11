Finance

Hundreds of Social Security Payments Worth $4,873 for Retirees Set to Arrive in Hours

By Russian Bandana

Published on:

Donald Trump

Exciting news is coming for Social Security recipients this December! The Social Security Administration (SSA) is gearing up to release its next round of payments. This includes retirees and individuals receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). If you’re waiting for your check or direct deposit, here’s everything you need to know about dates, eligibility, and payment amounts.

Dates

Mark your calendars! Eligible recipients born between the 1st and 10th of any month will receive their Social Security checks on December 11, 2024. Payments for others will be issued on December 18 and 24. If you qualify but haven’t received your payment by then, don’t worry—yours may arrive next week.

Eligibility

Who exactly qualifies for this round of Social Security payments? Let’s break it down:

  1. Retirees who began collecting Social Security after May 1997.
  2. Individuals not receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
  3. Eligible beneficiaries who meet the SSA’s requirements.

Disability Insurance recipients are also included, with payment amounts varying based on their earning history and other factors.

Payment Amounts

Here’s what you can expect from this month’s payments:

TypeAverage PaymentMaximum Payment
Social Security (Retirees)$1,927$4,873
SSDI RecipientsVaries$3,822

For retirees, the actual amount hinges on factors like the age at which benefits were claimed and the number of years worked.

Maximum Payment Breakdown

Did you know the maximum payment depends heavily on your earnings and work history? Here’s how it works:

  • Filing at 62: Maximum of $2,710/month.
  • Filing at Full Retirement Age (FRA): Maximum of $3,822/month.
  • Filing at 70: Maximum of $4,873/month (if you’ve worked 35+ years at the taxable maximum).

While receiving the highest amount is rare, those with consistent, high-paying jobs covered by Social Security are most likely to qualify.

SSDI Payments

SSDI recipients typically see higher payments than average retirees because their disabilities often prevent them from working to boost earnings. The maximum for SSDI in December 2024 is $3,822, but individual amounts will vary based on each person’s work history.

If your Social Security benefit is on the lower end, you may also qualify for SSI to supplement your income.

Don’t Receive Your Payment

Missed your payment? If you’re eligible and don’t see the funds in your account by December 11, it may still be on the way. Contact the SSA for further assistance to ensure everything is in order.

For those waiting for retirement benefits issued later in December, remember the additional payment dates: December 18 and 24, 2024.

The holiday season is shaping up to be a good one for Social Security recipients, offering much-needed financial relief. Keep an eye on your payment dates and enjoy the benefits you’ve worked hard for over the years!

FAQs

Who gets paid on December 11?

Those born between the 1st and 10th of any month.

What is the highest Social Security payment?

The maximum is $4,873 for those filing at age 70.

When are December’s other payment dates?

Payments will also be issued on December 18 and 24.

What affects the payment amount?

Work history, earnings, and filing age impact payment amounts.

Can SSDI recipients qualify for SSI?

Yes, if their SSDI payment is low, they may qualify for SSI too.

December 2024 Social Security retirement benefits SSDI payments

Russian Bandana

A seasoned tax analyst renowned for his expertise in international taxation. Bandana's contributions to the tax news blog provide readers with valuable insights into the complexities of cross-border taxation and compliance.

