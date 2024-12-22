US local news

Saturday is the Winter Solstice, often known as the shortest day of the year

By Lucas

Published on:

Saturday is the Winter Solstice, often known as the shortest day of the year

The Northern Hemisphere has reached its shortest day of the year, with Winter officially beginning at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday.

The shortest daylight duration of 2024 will be 9 hours, 2 minutes, and 3 seconds today in Lansing. Sunrise at 8:05 a.m. will be followed by a sunset at 5:07 p.m., both of which should be visible for a change.

From here, we’ll begin adding a few seconds of daylight per day until the end of the month, gradually increasing to a few minutes per day by late January. We’ll keep doing that until we reach the Summer Solstice on the opposite side of the Sun in June.

The Winter Solstice is the point in Earth’s orbit around the Sun when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted the farthest away from the Sun. Earth is slightly uneven in space, inclined at an angle of approximately 23.5 degrees.

That tilt is what causes seasons to change throughout the year, as the Northern and Southern Hemispheres alternately point toward or away from the Sun.

As the Northern Hemisphere moves farther from the Sun, our half of the earth receives less sunlight, causing the atmosphere on this side of the world to cool.

In contrast, the Winter Solstice here corresponds to the Summer Solstice in the Southern Hemisphere, which is oriented toward the Sun. In Australia, South America, much of Africa, and Antarctica, Christmas is celebrated throughout the summer.

Spring is about three months away!

SOURCE

For You!

For the first time, squirrels were witnessed hunting and killing tiny creatures

For the first time, squirrels were witnessed hunting and killing tiny creatures

Last week, unemployment claims in California declined

Last week, unemployment claims in California declined

Florida is winning the political battle against California as Trump takes office

Florida is winning the political battle against California as Trump takes office

Bird flu California announces a state of emergency, as the United States sees its first severe human case

Bird flu: California announces a state of emergency, as the United States sees its first severe human case

Police said a drunk driver crashed into two SJPD patrol cars

Police said a drunk driver crashed into two SJPD patrol cars

Lucas

Recommend For You

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024 Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024: Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

Leave a Comment