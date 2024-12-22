Woman jumped from the bridge and into the path of a semi-truck

On Wednesday morning, a lady died after jumping off a bridge in front of a huge truck in Michigan.

The event happened around 5 a.m. on December 18th on US 23 near M-59 in Livingston County.

According to Patch News, the 44-year-old lady plunged off the Spencer Road Bridge onto southbound US 23. The woman was then struck by an incoming semi-truck.

Investigators decided that the woman committed suicide. The truck driver was not injured in the event.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the event. No other information has been shared.

