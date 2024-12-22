US local news

A mother from Howell was discharged without additional probation after the death of her toddler

By Lucas

Published on:

A mother from Howell was discharged without additional probation after the death of her toddler.

HOWELL — The mother of a kid who died of an unintentional, self-inflicted gunshot wound in June 2023 will not be sentenced to jail.

Tonya Lacey, 43, returned to the 44th Circuit Court on Thursday, December 19, for her sentencing in front of Judge Miriam Cavanaugh.

According to CBS News, Cavanaugh has decided to release Lacey without further probation.

Lacey pleaded no guilty to second-degree child abuse on March 21. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, although it is treated as such during sentence.

Lacey received an eight-month deferred sentence in April as part of a plea bargain. Defendants are granted a delayed sentence to allow them to demonstrate their eligibility for probation and other forms of mercy.

Lacey was on probation at the time, going to counseling, and attending gun safety lessons.

Lucas

