Santa's helpers wish a Merry Christmas to youngsters affected by tragedy

By Oliver

Two local children were showered with gifts this Christmas after losing their young aunt.

Leslianette Quintana Betancourt, 25, was pregnant with her son when she was discovered dead on December 3 inside the Pleasantville home where she lived with her boyfriend.

Her beloved aunt was like another mother to the second- and fourth-grade students.

While no one can replace her or their missing little cousin, several of Santa’s local helpers banded together to ensure a special delivery to their grandmother’s Atlantic City home.

The Demcats, led by brothers Elijah and Isaiah Langford, select a special family each holiday season to help Santa’s visit.

The children had a wall of presents under the tree, as well as a $500 Visa gift card for the entire family.

