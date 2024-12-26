MAGA gets roasted for claiming that Trump Christmas

Tommy Tuberville, a MAGA senator, claims that President-elect Trump has made Christmas great again.

The Trump supporter and retired football coach took to X on Christmas Eve to praise the president-elect for saving Christmas, writing, “Thanks to President Trump, Christmas is back in America.”

His post alludes to MAGA supporters’ long-held belief that Democrats and the general left despise Christmas and actively work to undermine the holiday’s festivities and traditions.

While the Alabama lawmaker’s post was applauded by fellow Trump supporters, it was also mocked by a slew of X users and Democratic members.

“When idiots say stupid things,” Democratic Party strategist Chris D. Jackson captioned Tuberville’s post.

“Trump saved Christmas,” said former Republican Club President Ron Filipkowski, mockingly.

Other X users chimed in, with some urging Tuberville to avoid the eggnog and others expressing their belief that the holidays should not be politicized.

“Christmas is about Christ, but MAGA is trying to make it about their god Trump. “Sickening,” wrote attorney Luis Hernández, alongside a sick-face emoji.

“Really? What was I celebrating on December 25th, 23, 22, and 21? “What a dishonest and dopey comment from someone who knows better,” wrote lawyer Tom Ryan.

Over the summer, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz made a not-so-subtle dig at Tuberville, telling Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey at a fundraiser in Boston: “I feel like one of my roles in this now is to be the anti-Tommy Tuberville, to show that football coaches are not the dumbest people.”

