US local news

MAGA gets roasted for claiming that Trump Christmas

By Oliver

Published on:

MAGA gets roasted for claiming that Trump Christmas

Tommy Tuberville, a MAGA senator, claims that President-elect Trump has made Christmas great again.

The Trump supporter and retired football coach took to X on Christmas Eve to praise the president-elect for saving Christmas, writing, “Thanks to President Trump, Christmas is back in America.”

His post alludes to MAGA supporters’ long-held belief that Democrats and the general left despise Christmas and actively work to undermine the holiday’s festivities and traditions.

While the Alabama lawmaker’s post was applauded by fellow Trump supporters, it was also mocked by a slew of X users and Democratic members.

“When idiots say stupid things,” Democratic Party strategist Chris D. Jackson captioned Tuberville’s post.

“Trump saved Christmas,” said former Republican Club President Ron Filipkowski, mockingly.

Other X users chimed in, with some urging Tuberville to avoid the eggnog and others expressing their belief that the holidays should not be politicized.

“Christmas is about Christ, but MAGA is trying to make it about their god Trump. “Sickening,” wrote attorney Luis Hernández, alongside a sick-face emoji.

“Really? What was I celebrating on December 25th, 23, 22, and 21? “What a dishonest and dopey comment from someone who knows better,” wrote lawyer Tom Ryan.

Over the summer, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz made a not-so-subtle dig at Tuberville, telling Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey at a fundraiser in Boston: “I feel like one of my roles in this now is to be the anti-Tommy Tuberville, to show that football coaches are not the dumbest people.”

SOURCE

For You!

New Rumour Claims Charlotte Flair Will Make A Specific Significant Change For Her Upcoming Return

New Rumour Claims Charlotte Flair Will Make A Specific Significant Change For Her Upcoming Return

In January, an exciting new content lineup is brought about by the WWE and Netflix partnership

In January, an exciting new content lineup is brought about by the WWE and Netflix partnership

WWE Stars With 2024's Biggest Victories

WWE Stars With 2024’s Biggest Victories

10 Things Alabamans Do That Outsiders Will Never Understand

10 Things Alabamans Do That Outsiders Will Never Understand

MAGA gets roasted for claiming that Trump Christmas

MAGA gets roasted for claiming that Trump Christmas

Oliver

Recommend For You

A Million People to Get $1,400 Stimulus Checks from the IRS This December

A Million People to Get $1,400 Stimulus Checks from the IRS This December

A million US taxpayers will receive pandemic-era stimulus cheques worth up to $1,400

A million US taxpayers will receive pandemic-era stimulus cheques worth up to $1,400

Hardly anyone knows – this quarter is making a lot of people rich – check your drawers

Hardly anyone knows – this quarter is making a lot of people rich – check your drawers

This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024 Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024: Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

Leave a Comment