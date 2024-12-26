Today’s Daily Horoscope Delivers Deep Holiday Feelings 12/25: Three Zodiacs are Luckiest

Today’s daily horoscope for December 25, 2024, brings intense feelings to your holiday celebrations. The Moon enters Scorpio, an emotional sign that seeks profundity and delves beneath the surface of any perplexing situation.

Today, you may experience a strong desire to focus on something (or someone), which you can overcome by walking or connecting with your body. As the day progresses, you feel more at ease and grounded.

Which Three Zodiac Signs Are the Luckiest?

Today’s planetary alignments will benefit Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

Aries Daily Horoscope

This is one of those days when you may wake up on the wrong side of the bed, Aries. Perhaps you’re tired (hello, Mars retrograde), moody, or dealing with a serious situation. Today, allow yourself to feel.

Taurus Daily Horoscope

Is someone fixated on you, or the other way around, Taurus? Lunar energies are mysterious, intoxicating, and intense! On a deeper level, you gain insight into how your interests are evolving.

Gemini Daily Horoscope

What are your plans for the day? If you’re hosting a gathering, Gemini, make sure to divide the work among others. Otherwise, you risk exhaustion. Asking for help is your best friend right now.

CancerDaily Horoscope

Under the Scorpio Moon, you may be drawn to someone with a magnetic personality. If romance is not your top priority right now, you might enjoy spending the day being creative, perhaps demonstrating your culinary skills.

Leo Daily Horoscope

Leo, the effects of Mars retrograde in your sign today are strong. Someone’s comment or behavior may irritate you to the point of becoming angry. While now may not be the best time to act, it is important to sit with these emotions rather than representing them.

Virgo Daily Horoscope

There is so much to do and so little time; just thinking about it is exhausting! If you have plans for the holidays, now is the time to remember the famous quote, “Perfection is the enemy of progress.”

Libra Daily Horoscope

Today’s holiday celebrations may appear tense, Libra, so your diplomatic skills will come in handy. For once, you might not be the last one standing, which could be a positive thing!

Scorpio Daily Horoscope

You can be an expert at concealing your emotions, but that may not be the case today, Scorpio. If you feel as if you’ve woken up on the wrong side of the bed, giving yourself some alone time before spending time with friends or family could be the perfect solution.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope

You’re the festive type, but you might be in a relaxed mood during the holiday festivities. Time alone to be alone or cuddle in bed may appear more appealing than loud parties or being around people. Listen to your body!

Capricorn Daily Horoscope

This year, Capricorn, you are in a celebratory mood. While you prefer smaller gatherings, you may decide to extend the invitation to friends of friends and even new acquaintances. Overall, you are embracing a sense of community.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope

Do you remember your dreams from last night, Aquarius? As you awaken, you may notice intense feelings rising to the surface, and it is critical that you allow yourself time to process them. This is especially true in terms of approaching relationships.

Pisces Daily Horoscope

You might notice some underlying tension during your holiday celebrations. Fortunately, your sign aligns well with the Scorpio Moon, so you could be a beacon of light for others today, dear Pisces.

