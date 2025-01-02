New January 1 regulation will cost drivers $75 if they are not careful changing lanes, and the fine will increase to $150 after 20 days

Drivers who frequently use express lanes will notice a significant change beginning January 1.

A new law imposes hefty fines for offenders, which double if not paid on time.

The new road law affects how Colorado drivers use express lanes on certain highways.

Drivers can enter and exit these lanes at designated locations along the Central 70, I-25’s South Gap, and the US 36 corridor.

However, drivers who enter and exit express lanes outside of the designated areas will now face a fine.

The law, which was originally introduced last year as the Safety and Tolling Enforcement Program and only affected parts of 1-70, now applies to all tolled express lanes in the state.

Drivers will face a $75 penalty, which must be paid within 20 days.

Following that, the fine increases to $150.

Drivers were given a 30-day grace period before the law went into effect, during which time they were warned for changing lanes in unmarked areas along highways.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that over 23,000 warnings were issued during that time period.

“This technology has already reduced violations by 80% in the corridors where we’ve deployed it,” CDOT communications deputy director Tim Hoover told the local NBC affiliate KUSA.

“This means accidents avoided and lives saved.”

Drivers who receive a fine can pay within 20 days by going to ExpressLaneSafety.com and entering their license plate or notice number.

Alternatively, you can pay via an automated phone system by dialing 1-800-343-2633.

MORE ROAD RULES

But that isn’t the only change coming to Colorado’s roads in 2025.

Handheld devices are now prohibited while driving under a new state law.

Texting, attempting to use GPS, or even touching a cell phone while driving will result in fines.

Drivers caught doing so at a stop light or while their vehicle is not in motion may also face penalties.

Drivers who fail to obey the new law will face fines of up to $250.

Furthermore, parents must perform crucial car seat checks for children aged 18 and under.

Another new law, effective January 1, establishes age and weight requirements for securing children in car seats.

Children under the age of two must now use rear-facing car seats.

In addition, the weight limit for switching to a forward-facing seat has been raised from 20 pounds to 40 pounds.

Furthermore, teens 18 and under must use a “child restraint system or safety belt,” which is an increase from the previous age of 16.

New driving laws in 2025

Drivers across the United States are adjusting to a slew of new road rules that go into effect in 2025. Some of these include:

Daylighting law prohibiting drivers from parking their cars within 20 feet of any crosswalk in California

Stricter street racing penalties in California

Changes to car seat age and weight requirements in Colorado

Fines for failing to follow designated enter and exit areas for express lanes in Colorado

Bans on handheld devices while driving in Colorado and Missouri

Drivers allowed to have a digital copy of their license on their cell phones in Illinois

Yield right of way to emergency vehicles in Illinois

Drivers required to take a vision test to renew licenses in Kentucky

School bus safety law in Oregon

Vehicle safety inspections scrapped in Texas

SOURCE