After the attacks in New Orleans, Joe Biden was chastised for sending a ‘heartless’ New Year message

US President Joe Biden has come under fire for failing to mention the New Orleans ‘terror’ attacks in his New Year’s message to the American people.

An SUV plowed into New Year’s revelers, killing up to ten people and injuring many more, according to witnesses, who said the driver then opened fire. Two police officers are believed to have been shot during the incident.

The tragedy occurred at the intersection of Bourbon Street, known for its vibrant nightlife, and Iberville around 3.15 a.m. local time in New Orleans, Louisiana, leaving numerous people injured on the ground.

The FBI has confirmed the death of the suspect in the New Orleans SUV attack on New Year’s Day, classifying the incident as a “act of terrorism.”

Biden’s first post on X in 2025 said, “Happy New Year, folks.” Many social media users reacted furiously, calling the post “heartless.”

“People died in a terrorist attack, and he just tweeted ‘Happy New Year, Folks.'” “January 20th can’t come soon enough,” one person wrote. Another social media user expressed surprise, writing, “This is President Joe Biden’s first post of the day. No mention of New Orleans or the victims [shaking my head].”

Another person asked, “Nothing about New Orleans?.” On a similar note, someone nearby inquired, “No statement about the dead people?”

Despite Biden’s decision not to mention the incident on social media, a White House statement addressed the tragedy. The President spoke with Mayor LaToya Cantrell and assured her of ”full federal support.”

“President Biden called New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell this morning to offer full federal support following the horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of people in New Orleans overnight,” the White House said in a statement. They will be briefed on the “latest developments” throughout the day.

