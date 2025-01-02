US local news

According to federal law, medical marijuana users are not permitted to own firearms

By Oliver

Published on:

According to federal law, medical marijuana users are not permitted to own firearms

While medical marijuana becomes legal in Kentucky today, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and organizations such as the United States Concealed Carry Association warn that under federal law, users will be forced to choose between the drug and gun possession.

According to the Concealed Carry Association, federal law prohibits medical marijuana users from possessing or purchasing firearms and ammunition, even if state law permits their use.

An individual cannot have both licenses. According to federal law, anyone who uses marijuana is using a controlled substance illegally. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld the rule.

Marijuana in all forms is illegal under federal law. Users of marijuana are prohibited. If you use marijuana, which is a federal offense, answering ‘no’ to question 11(e) on Form 4473, which is used to purchase a firearm, would be a lie.

The question is, “Are you an illegal user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” Warning: Marijuana use or possession is still illegal under federal law, regardless of whether it is legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in your state.

The Federal Gun Control Act of 1968 and the Federal Omnibus Consolidated Appropriations Act of 1997 are the primary laws governing gun ownership and marijuana use.

According to the Reason Foundation, even if the federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) moves marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III in the Controlled Substances Act, as it appears to be doing, any user without a valid prescription may be considered a “unlawful” user under federal standards.

Even state-registered medical marijuana patients may be unsure because prescriptions are also federally regulated.

A letter sent to federal firearms licensees in 2011, which is still in effect, states that gun dealers cannot sell a gun or ammunition to those who admit to marijuana use on Form 4473.

Earlier this year, Kentucky lawmakers introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 44, urging Congress to “repeal federal restrictions that prohibit the possession and use of firearms by individuals who use marijuana in compliance with state or tribal laws.” However, the legislation was never acted on during the 2024 session.

If you have any questions about your eligibility, the Concealed Carry Association recommends that you consult with an attorney.

SOURCE

For You!

After the attacks in New Orleans, Joe Biden was chastised for sending a 'heartless' New Year message

After the attacks in New Orleans, Joe Biden was chastised for sending a ‘heartless’ New Year message

New January 1 regulation will cost drivers $75 if they are not careful changing lanes, and the fine will increase to $150 after 20 days

New January 1 regulation will cost drivers $75 if they are not careful changing lanes, and the fine will increase to $150 after 20 days

According to federal law, medical marijuana users are not permitted to own firearms

According to federal law, medical marijuana users are not permitted to own firearms

Which new legislation will take effect in 2025 regarding eggs, weapons, and gym memberships

Which new legislation will take effect in 2025 regarding eggs, weapons, and gym memberships?

New legislation in Arkansas will take effect in 2025

New legislation in Arkansas will take effect in 2025

Oliver

Recommend For You

Colorado residents can get $800 or $1,600 in stimulus checks through the Tabor Refund Program—find out if you are eligible

Colorado residents can get $800 or $1,600 in stimulus checks through the Tabor Refund Program—find out if you are eligible

Apply for SNAP Replacement Benefits After Power Outages in Mississippi and Tornado Mayhem

Apply for SNAP Replacement Benefits After Power Outages in Mississippi and Tornado Mayhem

New stimulus payments going out in 2025. Here’s how to get yours

New stimulus payments going out in 2025. Here’s how to get yours

The mistake retirees make with their retirement account – fix it before it’s too late

The mistake retirees make with their retirement account – fix it before it’s too late

Confirmed by the IRS – here’s the notice they issued to taxpayers to prepare for 2025

Confirmed by the IRS – here’s the notice they issued to taxpayers to prepare for 2025

Child Tax Credit Can Americans living abroad apply for It

Child Tax Credit: Can Americans living abroad apply for It?

Say goodbye to Visa and Mastercard – $192 million will be refunded to all eligible Visa and Mastercard users – here’s why

Say goodbye to Visa and Mastercard – $192 million will be refunded to all eligible Visa and Mastercard users – here’s why

Good news if you live in New York – this is the big minimum wage increase for 2025

Good news if you live in New York – this is the big minimum wage increase for 2025

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

A rare South African coin is worth R20 million; how can you know if your old money is valuable

A rare South African coin is worth R20 million; how can you know if your old money is valuable?

SASSA Grant Theft How to Resolve It

SASSA Grant Theft: How to Resolve It

The most recent breakdown of the payments shows that the SASSA Grant Payment increased twice in 2024

The most recent breakdown of the payments shows that the SASSA Grant Payment increased twice in 2024

Leave a Comment