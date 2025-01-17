Kelly Osbourne Joins Growing Army of Critics Slamming Celebrities for ‘Using’ Deadly Los Angeles Wildfires as Promotional ‘Photo Op’

Kelly Osbourne accused celebrities of exploiting victims’ “pain” from the devastating Los Angeles fires for personal gain.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the former reality star found the number of celebrities using the wildfires as a “photo op” “disturbing.”

Osbourne, 40, made the claim in a since-deleted Instagram video on Wednesday, January 15, as another round of fierce Santa Ana winds raised new concerns about the inferno, which firefighters are still working to contain.

While Osbourne removed the video from her Instagram, it was too late; her scathing rant quickly spread to other social media platforms, including TikTok.

In the original video, the 40-year-old asked: “Okay, I have a question. Is it just me being my usual, overthinking, cynical self, or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people’s pain and suffering as a photo opportunity to say, ‘Look, I’m helping, I’m doing this, I’m doing that?’

“I don’t believe you help just to get attention. I believe you only help because you want to.

Osbourne was not done yet. She went on to express her surprise at how certain celebrities have responded to the fires.

She went on to say, “I’m so confused. I think it’s completely wrong. Nobody asked you to come out and give hugs. “Go home.”

While Osbourne did not specify who she was talking about, fans speculated that she was referring to Montecito residents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who visited various shelters and non-profit organizations set up in the aftermath of the disaster.

One TikTok user wrote, “Well said Meghan and Harry brought a film crew with them for their own benefit PR stunt.”

Another user simply wrote, “Harry and Meghan,” while another added, “People who genuinely want to help do not show up with film crews.”

Osbourne is not the only well-known figure in Hollywood to make such claims. Actress Justine Bateman, sister of Jason Bateman, accused Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, of being “disaster tourists.”

She wrote on X, “Meghan Markle and Harry are nothing more than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive “photo op” they created. Are they “touring the damage”? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they’re visitors. “Disaster Tourists.”

Markle was said to find Bateman’s remarks “offensive,” because her heart was “broken” for the city where she grew up.

In response to Bateman’s comments, a source stated, “It offends Meghan and Harry that anyone would think this is just a photo opportunity.

“Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles so this is, and always will be, home to her.”

The anonymous source stated that Markle was “not just a tourist” because she’s “heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires.”

