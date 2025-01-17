US local news

Trump does not want anyone in his administration with ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

By Oliver

Published on:

In less than a week, President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the nation’s 47th president.

Since his election victory on November 5, his new administration has hired hundreds of people to fill positions in the United States government.

There are still job openings, though, and on Wednesday, the president-elect took to Truth Social to elaborate on the types of applicants he was not looking for, specifically those with “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and those who had previously worked for some of his political opponents.

First, he recognized those who had already been hired to work for the government and serve his administration. He praised them as “outstanding” and expressed enthusiasm for their future achievements.

“As of today, the incoming Trump administration has hired over 1,000 people for The United States Government,” according to Trump’s blog post.

“They are outstanding in every way, and you will see the results of their efforts in the coming years. “We will make America great again, and it will happen quickly!”

The president-elect then suggested which people should not apply for jobs in his administration. He named many of his political rivals, outspoken critics of the former president, and those he believed suffered from the “Trump Derangement System.”

“To save time, money, and effort, it would be helpful if you would not send, or recommend to us, people who worked with, or are endorsed by, Americans for No Prosperity (headed by Charles Koch), “Dumb as a Rock” John Bolton, “Birdbrain” Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, disloyal Warmongers Dick Cheney and his Psycho daughter, Liz, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, General(?) Mark Milley, James Mattis, Mark Yesper, or any of the other people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndro “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s remarks are similar to those made in 2024 while campaigning for president.

He repeatedly stated that he was looking for candidates to work in his administration who shared his goals, objectives, and political vision. Karoline Leavitt, the incoming White House press secretary, explained this in a statement issued in December 2024.

“President Trump was re-elected with a clear mandate from the American people to change the status quo in Washington.

That is why he has appointed brilliant and highly respected outsiders to his Administration, and he will continue to support them as they fight against all those who seek to undermine the MAGA Agenda,” Karoline Leavitt stated.

“Alongside his highly-qualified nominees, President Trump will shatter the Deep State and restore government that is controlled by the people.”

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20.

SOURCE

