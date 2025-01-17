An enormous explosion rips through the casino, sending a massive smoke cloud into the sky

On Thursday, a massive fire and explosion ripped through Culiacán, Mexico, destroying an indoor children’s park and a casino.

A 39-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment for burns on his hands and back, according to authorities.

Paramedics treated two other people on the scene for shock.

A motorist captured video of flames covering the top of the building and plumes of smoke billowing from the structure when a large fireball erupted.

As the flames spread, large pieces of the building fell to the ground.

A second video shows smoke thickening over the building, which is located at the Cinépolis Plaza shopping center, after a large section of the structure with its signage collapsed.

According to Civil Defense Director Roy Navarrete, the fire broke out at Air Jump Trampolines Park, a children’s play area, while workers were working on repairs.

They tried to put out the fire themselves before it grew out of control and spread throughout the Casino Royal Yak.

In a separate interview with Milenio Television, Navarrete denied there was any foul play.

As a precaution, a nearby school evacuated all students from the facility. There were no injuries reported.

