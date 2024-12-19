US local news

In Rio Rancho, a man was arrested after firing’several hundred rounds of ammunition’

Rio Rancho, New Mexico (KRQE) Rio Rancho Police say a man is in custody after firing several hundred rounds of ammunition Wednesday morning.

Rio Rancho Police say officers rushed to the area of Sabana Grande Ave. and NM 528 (Pat D’Arco Highway) around 11 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of gunfire. When police arrived at the area, they heard “a significant amount of gunfire from different weapons being shot, perceivably in their direction.”

Eventually, authorities determined that the gunshot was originating from the 4100 block of Las Casas Ct.

According to a news release, New Mexico State Police and APD air assistance helped officers locate a subject, who then began shooting at the APD chopper. According to police, the man shot several hundred rounds of gunfire along NM 528 and at his apartment.

After an hours-long SWAT standoff, authorities said Eric Brusstar of Rio Rancho was apprehended. He is expected to face multiple counts, but this information has not been revealed.

At this moment, there have been no recorded injuries.

Southbound NM 528 has been restored; however, northbound NM 528 will remain restricted until equipment and evidence can be removed. Sabana Grande is now closed between NM 528 and Rincon de Romos Dr.

