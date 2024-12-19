The Internet is having a meltdown about Donald Trump’s new hairdo

Donald Trump understands how to get attention no matter what he does. The internet is going crazy as Trump debuted a new hairstyle while playing golf at his Florida club.

He met with several of his supporters, and Trump appeared noticeably un-Trump-like. For better or worse, Trump’s hair has become legendary over the years, inextricably linked to his public image. So it was surprising to see Trump with a new hairstyle.

He wore a shorter, slicked-back style that differed from his typical comb-over look. It certainly appeared more relaxed for the president-elect. Just the day before, Trump attended a press conference with his usual hairdo.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will adjust his style or if this was a one-off. It’s certainly plausible that it was simply the president-elect’s hair while wearing a golf cap. That makes a lot of sense. But, like with anything, Trump elicited a lot of feedback online.

Internet Reacts To Donald Trump

Check out the responses below. Many supporters praised the look.

“Hope you like president Donald Trump new hair style.” “Trump cut his hair and now he looks like an angry grandpa at a country club He also seems to be going easy on the orange.” “The internet jokes that the politician has gone from ‘Make America Great Again’ to ‘Make Trump’s Hair Great Again.'” “Trump’s latest hairstyle is here. It’s sleek-looking and makes a bold statement!” “Trump slicked his hair back today. Rare form.” However, not all of the responses were friendly towards the incoming president. “My god . He looks awful.. must be pushing 450+ pounds.” “Holy smokes Trump just got a Styro Steve haircut.” “what did they do to his hair?” “I hope that’s not real, I liked his other hair, that made him Donald Trump, he had Donald Trump hair. Maybe his hair is just brushed back because he was wearing a hat golfing?” “Honestly, the haircut’s the least of his problems. Maybe if he focused more on policies rather than his looks, we’d actually get somewhere.”

