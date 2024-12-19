Amherst man convicted to ten years for killing his mom

The state sentenced an Amherst man to ten years in prison for killing his mother after a domestic quarrel. Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane announced that Om D. Samant, 36, secured the shortest sentence possible through a plea agreement for manslaughter in the first degree. In addition, he will spend five years of post-release supervision.

On December 26, 2022, at 11:33 a.m., Amherst Police responded to a domestic disturbance report at a Thistle Lea home. Authorities discovered Jagruti Samant, 58, deceased within the home following a beating and stabbing.

On October 16, 2024, the defendant pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter (a Class B severe felony). The victim’s family supported the plea, which settled his indictment, and they lobbied for the agreed-upon sentence.

The prosecution was led by Assistant District Attorneys Frank A. Strano, Alexander J. Trunfio, and Deputy District Attorney John P. Feroleto.

