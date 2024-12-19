US local news

Amherst man convicted to ten years for killing his mom

By Lucas

Published on:

Amherst man convicted to ten years for killing his mom

The state sentenced an Amherst man to ten years in prison for killing his mother after a domestic quarrel. Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane announced that Om D. Samant, 36, secured the shortest sentence possible through a plea agreement for manslaughter in the first degree. In addition, he will spend five years of post-release supervision.

On December 26, 2022, at 11:33 a.m., Amherst Police responded to a domestic disturbance report at a Thistle Lea home. Authorities discovered Jagruti Samant, 58, deceased within the home following a beating and stabbing.

On October 16, 2024, the defendant pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter (a Class B severe felony). The victim’s family supported the plea, which settled his indictment, and they lobbied for the agreed-upon sentence.

The prosecution was led by Assistant District Attorneys Frank A. Strano, Alexander J. Trunfio, and Deputy District Attorney John P. Feroleto.

SOURCE

For You!

Royal Caribbean passenger died shortly after being detained for a chaotic incident caught on video

Royal Caribbean passenger died shortly after being detained for a chaotic incident caught on video

These latest California driving laws take effect January 1, 2025

These latest California driving laws take effect January 1, 2025

Donald Trump's troubling war on the press continues to grow Lloyd Green

Donald Trump’s troubling war on the press continues to grow | Lloyd Green

'My Breakpoint' After losing her employment at Frisch's, she had to evacuate home

‘My Breakpoint’ | After losing her employment at Frisch’s, she had to evacuate home

False Elon Musk barrel chest photo sparks viral speculation

False Elon Musk barrel chest photo sparks viral speculation

Lucas

Recommend For You

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

How to Handle Late SSDI Payments and When to Call Social Security

Leave a Comment