ICE officers blitz the US, detaining 460 immigrants in Trump’s huge deportation operation: report

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have begun carrying out President Donald Trump’s mass deportation operation, arresting people this week in Boston and other major cities.

Since Trump’s inauguration on Monday, ICE has arrested over 460 illegal immigrants, the majority of whom have criminal or gang backgrounds. Arrests have occurred from coast to coast, from California to New York, Florida to Minnesota.

According to Fox News, the arrestees are citizens of Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal, and Venezuela.

According to Fox News, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers arrested eight illegal immigrants in and around Boston this week, including MS-13 gang members, murder and rape suspects, a Haitian gang member, and at least one person on the global Interpol wanted list.

“It was a good day. Patricia Hyde, acting field office director of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in Boston, stated, “We removed several significant public safety threats from our communities today.”

Unfortunately, sanctuary policies resulted in a large number of people being released. But we’re here to inform the Commonwealth and the rest of the country that we will find them, whether they are released or not.”

As part of the Republican Party’s 2024 agenda, Trump unleashed ICE to arrest illegal immigrants with criminal records, as well as immigrants who have already been ordered by a judge to be removed from the country, promising the “largest-ever deportation” during his second term.

Previous Democratic White House administrations, including former President Joe Biden’s, limited ICE’s authority to arrest only the worst of the worst criminals or those with less serious or no criminal record.

In December, White House border czar Tom Homan told the Washington Examiner that “collateral arrests,” or people who were not targeted but encountered during arrests, would be arrested and deported.

One such collateral arrest occurred in Boston, where an MS-13 gang member was encountered when ICE officers arrived at a location to arrest someone else but discovered the other individual, and a background check revealed the second person’s gang affiliation.

The gang member was arrested locally, and despite ICE’s request that the local jail hold him until he could be transferred to ICE custody, he was released.

ICE is not conducting raids, as some Democrats and immigrant rights organizations have claimed. ICE is only arresting dozens to hundreds of people at a time while serving a warrant at a large job site that has been warned against hiring illegal immigrants.

In the case of the arrests in Boston and other cities across the country, illegal immigrants were arrested one by one, making the 460 figure all the more impressive.

One such man arrested in Boston, identified by Fox News as a “volatile Haitian gang member with 18 convictions in recent years, told our cameras that he ‘ain’t going back to Haiti’ and ‘f— Trump, Biden forever!'”

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security did not return requests for comment.

SOURCE