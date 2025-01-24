Trump plans to visit storm-ravaged North Carolina and wildfire-stricken California

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – President Donald Trump’s first trip since the start of his second term is scheduled for Friday, with stops in storm-ravaged North Carolina, wildfire-stricken California, and a campaign-style event in Nevada.

“I’m going to North Carolina, very importantly, first,” Trump told reporters from the White House’s Roosevelt Room on Tuesday evening, before confirming the rest of his itinerary for the West Coast.

When Trump took the Oath of Office on Monday in the United States Capitol Rotunda, he mentioned North Carolina, where Tropical Storm Helene devastated many small towns, killing at least 104 people and displacing thousands more, making the tragedy a focal point of his inaugural address.

“Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina, who’ve been treated so badly, and other states that are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago,” Mr. Trump said.

The New York Post first reported on Trump’s travel plans.

North Carolina’s new Democratic governor, Josh Stein, confirmed Trump’s visit to his state during a winter weather briefing in Greensboro earlier on Tuesday.

“We just found out that the president is coming to North Carolina. “I think it’s very good news for the people of Western North Carolina that this issue is on the minds of the new administration,” Stein said during the live-streamed press briefing.

“I’m not sure what my schedule is for Friday, but I hope to see him,” the governor added.

Following the storm in October, Trump paid a visit to the hard-hit town of Swannanoa, North Carolina, and spoke to the press after meeting with supporters.

Standing in front of the wreckage of a Swannanoa neighborhood, he continued to claim that FEMA funds were spent on unauthorized immigrants rather than assisting survivors.

The claim, which was also spread by Elon Musk and Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, has been debunked as false by USA TODAY and fact-checking organizations such as PolitiFact.

When asked about the recent arrest of a man who had threatened FEMA employees and whether continuing to cast doubt on FEMA’s performance was helping the recovery, Trump deflected.

Instead, he stated that he has only seen “very bad statements” about FEMA’s performance and that all of FEMA’s funds have been spent on “murderers,” “drug dealers,” and “terrorists.”

Before Helene, Trump held a rally in downtown Asheville during his presidential campaign.

SOURCE