US local news

Trump plans to visit storm-ravaged North Carolina and wildfire-stricken California

By Oliver

Published on:

Trump plans to visit storm-ravaged North Carolina and wildfire-stricken California

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – President Donald Trump’s first trip since the start of his second term is scheduled for Friday, with stops in storm-ravaged North Carolina, wildfire-stricken California, and a campaign-style event in Nevada.

“I’m going to North Carolina, very importantly, first,” Trump told reporters from the White House’s Roosevelt Room on Tuesday evening, before confirming the rest of his itinerary for the West Coast.

When Trump took the Oath of Office on Monday in the United States Capitol Rotunda, he mentioned North Carolina, where Tropical Storm Helene devastated many small towns, killing at least 104 people and displacing thousands more, making the tragedy a focal point of his inaugural address.

“Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina, who’ve been treated so badly, and other states that are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago,” Mr. Trump said.

The New York Post first reported on Trump’s travel plans.

North Carolina’s new Democratic governor, Josh Stein, confirmed Trump’s visit to his state during a winter weather briefing in Greensboro earlier on Tuesday.

“We just found out that the president is coming to North Carolina. “I think it’s very good news for the people of Western North Carolina that this issue is on the minds of the new administration,” Stein said during the live-streamed press briefing.

“I’m not sure what my schedule is for Friday, but I hope to see him,” the governor added.

Following the storm in October, Trump paid a visit to the hard-hit town of Swannanoa, North Carolina, and spoke to the press after meeting with supporters.

Standing in front of the wreckage of a Swannanoa neighborhood, he continued to claim that FEMA funds were spent on unauthorized immigrants rather than assisting survivors.

The claim, which was also spread by Elon Musk and Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, has been debunked as false by USA TODAY and fact-checking organizations such as PolitiFact.

When asked about the recent arrest of a man who had threatened FEMA employees and whether continuing to cast doubt on FEMA’s performance was helping the recovery, Trump deflected.

Instead, he stated that he has only seen “very bad statements” about FEMA’s performance and that all of FEMA’s funds have been spent on “murderers,” “drug dealers,” and “terrorists.”

Before Helene, Trump held a rally in downtown Asheville during his presidential campaign.

SOURCE

For You!

An Ohio man was found frozen to death at his home

An Ohio man was found frozen to death at his home

Trump plans to visit storm-ravaged North Carolina and wildfire-stricken California

Trump plans to visit storm-ravaged North Carolina and wildfire-stricken California

ICE officers blitz the US, detaining 460 immigrants in Trump's huge deportation operation report

ICE officers blitz the US, detaining 460 immigrants in Trump’s huge deportation operation: report

A massive problem is happening in Lake Erie

A massive problem is happening in Lake Erie

ICE apprehends irate Haitian gang member, murder and rape suspects in Boston 'F-k Trump and Biden forever!'

ICE apprehends irate Haitian gang member, murder and rape suspects in Boston: ‘F-k Trump and Biden forever!’

Oliver

Recommend For You

Find out the secrets about the IRS 2025 Tax Season important steps

Find out the secrets about the IRS 2025 Tax Season: important steps

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will soon be sending out the first Tax Refunds Find out when

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will soon be sending out the first Tax Refunds: Find out when

The Last January SNAP Payments Find Out When Your Benefits Arrive This Week

The Last January SNAP Payments: Find Out When Your Benefits Arrive This Week

Bad news – many are losing SNAP benefits for not doing so in a timely manner

Bad news – many are losing SNAP benefits for not doing so in a timely manner

IRS announces tax filing deadline – here’s what you need to know before it’s too late

IRS announces tax filing deadline – here’s what you need to know before it’s too late

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025 Who is eligible

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025: Who is eligible?

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

You Might Have a $1 Coin That’s Worth $13,500 Here’s What to Check

You Might Have a $1 Coin That’s Worth $13,500: Here’s What to Check

The Last States Disbursing SNAP Benefits This Week Up to $1,751 for Selected Families

The Last States Disbursing SNAP Benefits This Week: Up to $1,751 for Selected Families

Approved by the IRS – If you earn less than $73,000 gross, you can benefit from these free programs

Approved by the IRS – If you earn less than $73,000 gross, you can benefit from these free programs

New tax brackets this 2025 that will affect your salary – it’s now official

New tax brackets this 2025 that will affect your salary – it’s now official

Leave a Comment