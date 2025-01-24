US local news

A massive problem is happening in Lake Erie

By Oliver

There is currently a major issue in Lake Erie, and officials are working to address it.

A ship is currently stuck off the Buffalo Harbor shoreline in Lake Erie, measuring over 600 feet in length. It’s a freighter called Manitoulin.

The navigational status is currently STOPPED.

According to the Marine Traffic website:

What kind of ship is this?

MANITOULIN (IMO: 8810918) is a Self Discharging Bulk Carrier and is sailing under the flag of Canada. Her length overall (LOA) is 202 meters and her width is 23 meters.

As of now, the timeline for getting the freighter unstuck and moving is unclear. It’s possible that the ice buildup is causing the ship to get stuck. In fact, of all the Great Lakes, Lake Erie has the greatest ice buildup. You can check out this ice tracker, which does an excellent job of posting the ice buildup.

What is the water temperature of Lake Erie right now?

It was the coldest winter season in 2024-2025. Temperatures hovered around 0 degrees for a few days, and the wind chill made temperatures feel like -25 in some parts of New York State.

The National Weather Service reports that the water temperature is currently around 33 degrees. When determining Lake Erie’s temperature, the National Weather Service takes a reading 30 feet below the surface. The reading is from the Buffalo Water Treatment Plant.

SOURCE

