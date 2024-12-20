Goodbye SSI 2024: Social Security confirms changes in Supplemental Security Income payment schedule for 2025

In 2025, millions of SSI members will face significant changes to their payment schedule. Beneficiaries should be aware of the timing and eligibility conditions for the 2.5% COLA rise. This boost, announced in October, intends to assist recipients preserve purchasing power as costs rise.

The first payment for January 2025 will not be received on New Year’s Day because it falls on a weekend. Beneficiaries will receive payments on December 31, 2024, reflecting the amended COLA. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will begin making standard benefit payments, including increases, on January 3, 2025.

Key details about SSI payments in 2025

  • Average SSI payment: $715 per month, varying by eligibility category.
  • Individual beneficiaries: Up to $967 monthly.
  • Couples: Payments up to $1,450 monthly, meeting specific criteria.
  • Essential Person (EP) benefits: Additional $484 monthly, leading to a maximum of $1,451 for individuals and $1,934 for couples.
  • Eligibility requirements: Blindness, disability, or age 65+; U.S. citizenship or equivalent status; and low income/resources.

 

Income limits to qualify for ssi

The Social Security Administration assesses income, both wages and non-wage earnings, to establish eligibility. The monthly income caps are as follows:

  • Wage-based income: $1,971 for individuals; $2,915 for couples.
  • Non-wage income: $963 for individuals; $1,435 for couples.

These calculations ignore several sources of income, including:

  • The first $20 of any monthly income.
  • SNAP benefits and income tax refunds.
  • Assistance from state, local, or tribal governments.
Steps to apply for Supplemental Security Income benefits

Applying for SSI is simple and can be completed online using the SSA’s official platform. Key Points to Remember:

  • Complete the application in just 5–10 minutes.
  • The SSA assigns a protective filing date, ensuring payments are calculated from that date upon approval.
  • Retroactive payments may be available in some cases, though this is rare.

In 2025, the Social Security Administration will change policies to serve millions more Americans, emphasizing the necessity of knowing benefits and eligibility conditions.

