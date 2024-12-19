It’s official: dates for the last Social Security payment days in 2024

In the United States, Social Security payments adhere to a rigorous timetable, ensuring beneficiaries receive their money on time. The final payment for this year will be made in December 2024 for retiree and disabled groups. This modification is critical to completing this year’s payment cycle and preparing for the transition to 2025. For those who rely on these payments, knowing the exact dates is critical for efficient financial planning.

This December, Social Security beneficiaries will get payouts on specified days based on their group and birthday. To fully comprehend the calendar and ensure that you receive your money on time, you must first understand the official dates. As we approach the end of 2024, the final payment will arrive shortly before Christmas, generating worry for some but providing piece of mind for others who know when they will be able to rely on the funds.

As 2025 approaches, COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) modifications will be implemented to adjust payments for inflation. Before that, however, it is necessary to go over the important dates of the December payments, which signal the end of the yearly Social Security cycle.

Who gets the last Social Security in 2024?

The final payment for 2024 will be issued on December 24 to pensioners and individuals with disabilities in group 4. This group includes persons who began receiving benefits after May 1997 and have a birthday between May 21 and May 31, 1997. On the specified date, these beneficiaries will see the payment reflected in their bank accounts or on their Direct Express cards.

Although the December payment is the last one until 2024, it is received by people from all throughout the country, not only New York. This mechanism reaches beneficiaries across the United States and distributes money evenly throughout the country. No additional COLA adjustment will be applied until 2025, therefore this payment will remain unchanged from previous months.

Beneficiaries of Social Security should be aware that payments for group 4 will be made on December 24. However, individuals who do not receive their payments through direct deposit may receive them up to three days later. This helps to avoid delays during the holidays and guarantees that individuals have access to their money on time.

First Social Security payment in 2025

The first Social Security payment for 2025 will be for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, arriving on December 31, 2024 for those paid by direct deposit. This payment is significant as it signals the start of the new COLA increases in 2025.

It’s important to note that SSI payments are not for retirees or persons with disabilities, but rather for a designated group that receives financial help. These payments will arrive on schedule to guarantee that beneficiaries begin the new year with the necessary adjustments in accordance with the revised COLA. For individuals who do not get their payment by direct deposit, it will be made on January 3rd, 2025.

The 2025 payment cycle is crucial for SSI recipients who rely on it for everyday needs. Not all Social Security beneficiaries will get the initial payment, which is exclusively for those in the SSI program. Regular payments will continue on the scheduled timetable.

