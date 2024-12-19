Royal Caribbean passenger died shortly after being detained for a chaotic incident caught on video

US local news

A cruise ship passenger captured on camera behaving up died shortly after being detained.

Michael Virgil, 35, was observed attempting to kick down a ship’s door immediately after it left the Los Angeles Cruise Terminal for Ensenada, Mexico, according to FOX 11.

“The drunk man said he was going to kill us,” cruise passenger Christifer Mikhail told the local broadcaster. “He started chasing us down the hallway.”

Virgil allegedly attacked two Royal Caribbean crew members aboard the Navigator of the Seas and attempted to kick down a towel room door to reach one of them.

“I was kind of scared,” Mikhail admitted. “I’m stuck in this hallway.”

Virgil was alleged to use profanity and racist insults.

Prior to security restraining him, he was seen shirtless on video, holding either bear or pepper spray, towels, zip ties, and handcuffs, according to Fox 11.

A family member of Virgil informed FOX 11 that he died within one hour of security injecting him with a tranquilizer. They claimed what happened was not typical of him.

“He didn’t deserve to die over it,” the family member told FOX 11.

Virigl leaves behind a wife and a seven-year-old boy who were also on the cruise, according to the station.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Royal Caribbean said, “We are grieved by the death of one of our customers. We offered assistance to the family and are cooperating with authorities in their inquiry.”

Virgil’s specific cause of death is unknown, however FOX 11 reports that the FBI is investigating the event. The FBI has not responded to a Fox News Digital question about the status of the probe.

SOURCE

 

