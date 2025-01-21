US local news

Donald Trump Attempts to End Birthright Citizenship Through Executive Order

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants.

The broad order, titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” seeks to undermine more than 150 years of protections for those born on US soil, regardless of their parents’ citizenship status. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution expressly grants this right.

“This is a good one. “Birthright, that’s a big one,” Trump said from the Oval Office as he signed a series of immigration-related orders. “It’s ridiculous; we’re the only country in the world that does this with birthright, as you know, and it’s completely absurd. We believe we have very good grounds. “People have wanted to do this for decades.”

In fact, dozens of countries offer birthright citizenship protections.

The order will apply to children born in the United States after a 30-day waiting period, and it includes a provision directing the secretary of state, attorney general, and secretary of Homeland Security to enforce it.

The order prohibits federal departments and agencies from issuing documents “recognizing United States citizenship, or accepting documents issued by State, local, or other governments or authorities purporting to recognize United States citizenship.”

The order is almost certainly going to be challenged in court, and Democrats reacted quickly with criticism.

“The Constitution is clear: If you were born in the United States, you are an American citizen,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) stated Monday night. “Donald Trump’s attempt to revoke Americans’ birthright citizenship is extreme, unconstitutional, and illegal. I will do everything in my power to uphold Nevadans’ constitutional rights.”

Trump issued dozens of executive orders on Monday, just hours after his inauguration. The orders will quickly transform the federal government in his image and have a wide-ranging impact on society.

Trump’s decisions will include an overhaul of immigration enforcement, as well as directing the US military to play a larger role in border security. The orders will also suspend asylum and reinstate the controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy.

