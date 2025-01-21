Barron Trump reveals his real colors with a telling gesture for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Barron Trump has been praised as a “man of class” for his actions following the inauguration of his father, Donald Trump, as the 47th President of the United States.

On Jan. 20, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swore in the 78-year-old at the Capitol.

Trump took the oath with his right hand raised, while his wife Melania stood beside him, holding two Bibles. One was a gift from his mother, while the other was the Lincoln Bible, which had previously been used by several presidents, including Abraham Lincoln in 1861.

Just moments before, the president’s family members entered the Capitol Rotunda and took their seats in anticipation of the inauguration. According to the Irish Star, he was joined by his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Barron was also present, and he was seen shaking hands with outgoing President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris after his father was sworn in. According to expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman, the 18-year-old exchanged warm greetings with both.

According to Freeman, Barron greeted Mr. Biden with “G’day to you sir,” and Harris with “Ma’am, good day.” The video of Barron’s respectful gestures has gone viral on X, earning him high praise for his “class.”

One user commented that “Barron has been raised right,” while another suggested that the “Barron Trump 2044 campaign starts now.”

Miss Meg, an X user, wrote, “What a classy, well-bred young man. As a mother, I feel moved. “God bless him.

President Donald Trump arrived in Washington on Saturday evening, ready to celebrate with family, supporters, and political allies ahead of his second inauguration.

The president flew from West Palm, Florida, with his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron on a US military C-32 plane, aptly named Special Air Mission 47 in honor of his election as the 47th president.

During his inaugural speech, President Trump stated that “our sovereignty will be reclaimed.” Our safety will be restored. The justice scales will be rebalanced.

SOURCE