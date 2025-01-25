California Winter Weather Alert: Up to 12 Inches of Snow Could Affect the Grapevine and Sierra Mountains

Hanford, CA – A winter weather advisory is still in effect for parts of central California, with snow expected from Saturday morning to Monday afternoon, creating hazardous travel conditions.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Hanford, the advisory extends to Yosemite National Park, the Sierra Nevada foothills, and communities such as Oakhurst, Bass Lake, and Shaver Lake.

Snowfall accumulations at lower elevations could reach 6 inches, while higher elevations above 8,000 feet could receive up to 12 inches.

The advisory also covers Grapevine, Tehachapi, and the surrounding areas, where accumulations of up to 9 inches are possible above 4,500 feet.

Lower elevations near 3,500 feet could see up to 2 inches. The advisory begins at 10 a.m. Saturday in Yosemite and 4 p.m. in Tehachapi, and will last until 4 p.m. Monday.

Roads, bridges, and overpasses are expected to become slick and hazardous, with difficult travel conditions possible. Motorists are encouraged to drive slowly and cautiously.

Residents should plan for potential delays, stock emergency supplies, and keep an eye out for updates from the NWS or local authorities. Dial 511 to find out the current road conditions.

