Winter Weather in Los Angeles: Snowfall Will Affect Travel Until Monday

Los Angeles, California – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties, extending from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service predicts snow accumulations of up to 10 inches at elevations above 6,500 feet. Areas between 5,000 and 6,500 feet may receive 3 to 6 inches, with trace amounts possible as low as 4,000 feet.

Snow levels may drop to 3,500 feet Sunday night and Monday morning.

The advisory warns that travel in the affected areas may become hazardous, particularly on mountain roads and major corridors like the Grapevine on Interstate 5, which is expected to receive up to an inch of snow.

Commuters should prepare for potentially hazardous conditions during the Monday morning rush.

Drivers are urged to slow down and be cautious. Before traveling, officials recommend calling 511 or checking Caltrans’ website for road conditions updates.

This snowfall is a significant weather event for the region, as snow levels are lower than normal for this time of year. Travelers should expect delays and keep an eye out for updates until Monday afternoon.

