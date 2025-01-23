Blake’s Lotaburger to apply a fee amid the national egg scarcity

New Mexico -Blake’s Lotaburger, a New Mexico fast food burger chain, is raising the prices of menu items containing eggs in response to the national egg shortage.

Blake’s Lotaburger announced a $1 surcharge beginning January 23, 2025.

“The decision to levy this surcharge is necessary in light of the dramatic increase in egg prices caused by supply chain disruptions and adverse conditions affecting poultry production across the country.

We understand that any price adjustment can be inconvenient for our guests, and we appreciate their patience during this unprecedented time.

Fresh cracked eggs are a staple in our popular breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches, and we want to ensure that we can continue to offer these menu items without sacrificing quality,” Blake’s Lotaburger stated in a press release.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen Grade A large eggs in December was $4.15, up from $3.65 in November. December 2023 saw an average price of $2.51.

Blake’s Lotaburger didn’t specify how long the surcharge would last.

