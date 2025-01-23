Drivers fear $1,000 fines as two new ‘illegal passing’ rules quietly take effect. You will not see cops until you get ticketed

Drivers who violate two strict new laws face fines of up to $1,000.

Massachusetts has approved tough camera enforcement bills following 3,412 illegal passing incidents in a single year.

Maura Healey (Dem), Massachusetts’ 73rd Governor, has signed two camera enforcement bills aimed at saving young lives.

The first bill authorizes communities to use video monitoring systems to detect school bus traffic violations.

This law, signed on January 10, authorizes cities and towns to install cameras on school buses to record motor vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses.

Offenders could face a $250 fine for the first offense, $500 for the second, and $1,000 for the third.

According to the Massachusetts Municipal Association, the goal is to protect students who ride buses.

The governor also signed legislation to allow automated enforcement of bus lane violations for Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and regional transit authority buses that use designated bus lanes.

This is aimed at offenders who illegally park in bus lanes and bus stops.

Under the new law, offenders could face a minimum fine of $25 and a maximum fine of $125 for bus lane violations caught on camera, as well as a flat $100 fine for bus stop violations.

FAILING TO STOP

Gov. Healey signed “An Act Concerning the Safety of School Children Embarking and Disembarking School Buses” after it was discovered that drivers were endangering students by illegal passing.

Peabody Public Schools released data in May 2024 that showed 3,412 incidents of vehicles failing to stop for school buses between September 2023 and May 2024, or approximately 2.3 illegal passes per day.

The camera system will detect vehicles overtaking or passing a stopped school bus and display front and rear alternating flashing red signal lamps while picking up or dropping off students.

The system would record video and still images of the rear of a vehicle, including the license plate.

Motorists will be fined after the images and video have been reviewed by local law enforcement officers or approved technicians.

Penalties will be recorded on the driving record of the registered owner or operator, but the violation will not result in a criminal conviction, according to the MMA.

Representative John J. Mahoney (Dem) applauded the legislation’s passage and thanked his colleagues for their support.

He posted this to Facebook on January 13: “I was proud to be an original sponsor of this legislation which will provide expanded safety for kids getting to and from school, and allow cities and towns to impose fines for drivers who violate bus signals detected on cameras.”

Laws on Passing a School Bus

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), passing a stopped school bus with red strobe lights flashing and a stop sign deployed is illegal in all 50 states.

“All States require the traffic in both directions to stop on undivided highways when students are getting on or off a school bus,” according to the agency’s online presence.

In Massachusetts, two new laws have been passed to protect students:

“An Act relative to bus lane enforcement” is a law setting a minimum fine of $25 and a maximum of $125 for bus lane violations caught on camera, and a flat $100 fine for bus stop violations.

A second law, “An Act concerning the safety of school children embarking and disembarking school buses,” allows cities and towns to use cameras to identify and fine vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses. Drivers caught on camera passing a stopped school bus would receive $250 for a first offense, $500 for a second offense, and $1,000 for a third offense.

ILLEGAL PARKING

The second law, titled “An Act relative to bus lane enforcement,” was passed by the Massachusetts legislature in December.

According to Mass Streets Blog, municipalities can install stationary cameras at bus stops to capture images of illegal parking in bus boarding areas.

The Motorcycle Manufacturers Association said: “The pair of laws reflect heightened awareness of various traffic safety considerations and an increase in state and federal initiatives to reduce fatalities and injuries on roadways.”

Senator Mike Moore (Dem), a former law enforcement officer, stated on January 14: “Governor Healey has signed my bill legalizing automated traffic safety cameras on school buses, and I couldn’t be happier!

“When you pass a stopped school bus, you endanger our children and violate the law.”

“In cities and towns that choose to use them, school bus traffic cameras will help apply the law to those who violate it evenly and without bias.”

