GoFundMe raises over $30,000 for an Indiana pizza delivery worker who was tipped $2 after trekking half a mile through deep snow

A local police officer in Indiana has raised funds for a pizza delivery driver through GoFundMe, resulting in a heartwarming story.

Lieutenant Richard Craig, also known as Officer Craig on TikTok and YouTube, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise at least $500. A few days after he launched his campaign, donations totaled nearly $30K, with many donors praising the officer for his efforts.

Officer Richard Craig was raising funds to reward a local pizza delivery person. Despite working in frigid Indiana weather, the delivery was under-tipped. Craig, who filmed the delivery guy, shared the video on TikTok and launched a campaign to raise a generous tip for him.

Officer Craig met the Indiana pizza delivery guy amidst the freezing weather

On Friday, January 17, Richard Craig, a police officer from the Indiana town of Avon, was at a school bus crash site during a snowstorm.

Craig came across a young man delivering pizza on foot in a “affluent neighborhood” while it was snowing and freezing outside. Due to the closed roads, the delivery person parked his car half a mile away and completed the job by walking.

Officer Craig, who apprehended the delivery guy, also revealed that he received a $2 tip on a $40 order. The police officer later posted a TikTok video of their interaction, which shows an out-of-breath delivery person walking down a snow-covered path.

The delivery man works for Brownsburg’s Rockstar Pizza, as mentioned in the clip and caption.

“$2 TIP SHOULD BE A CRIME! Whoever did this: #SHAMEFUL ROCKSTAR PIZZA HAS A ROCKSTAR DRIVER.”

Lieutenant Richard Craig explained the entire story in the TikTok video’s caption, revealing that he gave the driver an additional $15 as a tip.

He concluded,

“HE DESERVED MUCH MORE. Not sure who this guy is, BUT IF YOU DO, PLZ TAG HIM, SHOW HIM SOME ❤️❤️❤️ AND GIVE HIM THE RECOGNITION HE DESERVES!”

Officer launched a GoFundMe campaign for the delivery driver

After the video went viral and people expressed a desire to tip the delivery guy, Officer Craig launched a GoFundMe campaign. He shared the fundraiser and wrote,

“I witnessed firsthand, the work ethic, dedication, and determination by this young man while I was on the scene of a crash, during Fridays’s snowstorm here in Indiana. He received just a $2 tip – from a home in a very affluent neighborhood.”

He told everyone the backstory and encouraged them to donate to the hardworking pizza delivery person. After the fundraiser went live, people showed their support, raising $29,042 with over 1.4K donations in just a few days.

