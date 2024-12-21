Erusalem — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s planned invasion of Syria’s north aims to eliminate the US-allied Syrian Kurds, who assisted President-elect Trump in defeating the Islamic State in 2019.

According to Fox News, pro-Turkey forces and Erdoğan have mostly ignored the White House-mediated cease-fire between Turkey and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.

The SDF, which has lost 12,000 members in its campaign to assist the United States in defeating the Islamic State, is facing an existential dilemma.

An SDF source in northern Syria told Fox News Digital that the Syrian Opposition and Syrian National Army, both linked with Erdoğan’s government, are “building up around Kobani from the east and west”.

Assaults on the Tishreen Dam continue intermittently. SDF confronted them and repeatedly pushed them back. In addition, Turkish armed drones and artillery are regularly striking the Kobani frontlines. There is no support from any nation. Just the United States assisting with mediation between us and the Turks intends to achieve a permanent cease-fire.”

A source close to the SDF stated, “The main attackers are called SNA, which constitute the Al Hamza division and Sultan Suliman Shah division, who are loyal to the Turkish MHP party leader Dewlet Bahçelî.” Erdoğan is affiliated with the radical Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Simone Ledeen, a former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, told Fox News Digital, “The US must reinforce support for the SDF — using all available tools to ensure they remain capable on the ground — while dealing with the reality that Turkey, our NATO ally, is enabling a rapidly expanding jihadist threat.”

When asked by Fox News Digital, a US situation Department spokeswoman stated, “Syria is currently in a fragile situation. We do not want any side to take action that prioritizes their own unilateral interests over the larger interests of the Syrian people.

We continue to discuss a route ahead with the Turkish government and others in the area that de-intensifies rather than escalates tensions. This is an opportunity to strengthen stability rather than deteriorate into conflict.”

The official continued, “Our priority is to promote a Syrian-led political process in accordance with U.N. Security Council resolution 2254, while also securing ISIS’s long-term defeat. Given that we know ISIS exploits instability, all countries with influence on the ground — including Turkey — must promote peace, discussion, and restraint. “The United States supports Syria’s territorial integrity.”

The Biden administration’s refusal to curb Erdoğan’s actions may result in the release of 10,000 Islamic State militants from SDF-run jails. The SDF has forced to relocate its forces to resist Turkey’s campaign to depopulate northern Syria with SDF fighters.

Counter-terrorism specialists warn that the reemergence of the Islamic State in Syria could have a negative impact on American security.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Erdoğan in Congress to “leave the Kurds alone.” He stated, “The Kurds are America’s friends…”. The Kurds were the people most responsible for supporting us and eliminating ISIS.”

Kennedy threatened Erdoğan, “If you invade Syria and touch a hair on the head of the Kurds, I’m going to ask this United States Congress to do something,” emphasizing, “Our sanctions are not going to help the economy of Turkey.”

Turkey’s economy is unstable, and US economic penalties could undermine Erdoğan’s regime.

When asked about claims of Turkish-aligned soldiers attacking Syrian Kurds, a spokesman for Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told Fox News Digital: “The cited accusations are baseless.

Türkiye has never had a problem with Syrian Kurds; in fact, it has welcomed and encouraged their integration into a unified Syria. There should be a clear differentiation between Syrian Kurds and those involved with terrorist organizations.

The official added, “Türkiye’s ongoing dedication and sacrifices in the fight against Daesh (ISIS) should not be underestimated. At the end of the day, Turkey remains the region’s most credible and capable actor in the fight against Daesh.

The Turkish government refers to the Sunni Jihadi terrorist movement as Daesh, which is a transcription of the Arabic name Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

When confronted with the SDF statement that the U.S.-led mediation efforts collapsed because Turkey refused to accept key points, “including the transfer of remaining Manbij Military Council fighters and civilians wishing to move to safer areas within north and eastern Syria, as well as the resolution of the issue concerning the transfer of Suleiman Shah’s remains to their former location,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “It is not Türkiye escalating the sit

He went on to say, “The Syrian people, armed with the confidence gained from removing the Ba’ath regime, are working to oust the PKK/YPG/’SDF’ terrorist organization, which has long held their areas and subjected them to violence and tyranny.

They have successfully eradicated the organization from Manbij and Deir ez-Zor, and they are about to do the same in Raqqa. Finally, this is simply an expression of the Syrian people’s desire.”

The PKK is an abbreviation for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which the United States and the European Union consider terrorist organizations.

The United States maintains a long-standing military relationship with Syria’s Kurdish military organization, the People’s Defense Units (YPG). The YPG is a component of the larger Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and was instrumental in dismantling the Islamic State in Syria.

In an increasing show of bipartisan congressional support for Syrian Kurds, lawmakers are sending messages to both the Biden and Trump administrations.

According to Reuters, Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced the “Countering Turkish Aggression Act of 2024” in the hopes that the sanctions threat will persuade the sides to agree to a cease-fire.

However, they urged Washington should cooperate diplomatically with Turkey to facilitate a long-term ceasefire and demilitarized zone between Turkey and Syria, according to Reuters.

Fox News Digital’s inquiries for comment to President-elect Trump’s spokespeople and his new National Security Council adviser, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., were not immediately replied.

Shukriya Bradost, an expert on the Kurds who was born and raised in Iran’s Kurdistan region, told Fox News Digital that Turkey’s most pragmatic choice is to engage in discussion with the Kurdish government in Syria, which will be facilitated by the US.

A cooperative relationship might benefit both Turkish and Kurdish interests by stabilizing the region while also resolving Turkey’s security concerns and leveraging Turkey’s existing experience with the Kurdistan Region of Government in Iraq (KRG).

She continued, “Turkey has previously demonstrated that it can work with a Kurdish administration in Syria. Previously, oil from northern Syria flowed through the KRG into Turkey, suggesting the possibility for economic and political cooperation. This precedent demonstrates that shared interests can overcome historical animosity.”

Bradost suggested that Washington “broker a historic agreement that addresses Turkey’s security concerns while preserving Kurdish autonomy in Syria.” A compromise between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds facilitated by the United States, similar to the Abraham Accords, might provide a transformative path forward.

Barbara Leaf, the State Department’s senior Middle East diplomat, met with representatives of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a terrorist organization designated by the United States, in Damascus on Friday. HTS and its Islamist partners toppled Syrian tyrant Bashar Assad’s regime less than two weeks ago.

After the meeting, Leaf informed reporters that there is a cease-fire around Manbij, but there are concerns about “the effects of fighting near the Tishreen Dam and damage to that dam, especially if it were significant structural damage.” She also stated that the US is working with Turkish officials and the SDF to establish a cease-fire around Kobani.

