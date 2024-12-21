US local news

Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

By Oliver

Published on:

Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington shared two photographs of the bird on Facebook.

“This beautiful Barred Owl decided to play Santa and drop in — literally — through the chimney of a local home, and declared himself the newest star on top of their Christmas tree,” the image’s caption read.

“Look closely – you’ll see he knocked the old star over to make room for himself,” they informed us.

The owl was eventually freed, but it is not the first time an owl has decided to perch on a Christmas tree in recent months.

In October, an owl made its way into a Georgia estate and took refuge on a tree.

SOURCE

For You!

Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

A barn fire on Rose Road in Batavia kills ten goats

A barn fire on Rose Road in Batavia kills ten goats

World reacts as Donald Trump gives a warning to Elon Musk

World reacts as Donald Trump gives a warning to Elon Musk

Senator Tom Cotton Warns that The Longer A Delay In Funding The Government The More Time Chuck Schumer Has To Add Radical Judges To the Courts

Senator Tom Cotton Warns that The Longer A Delay In Funding The Government The More Time Chuck Schumer Has To Add Radical Judges To the Courts

Oliver

Recommend For You

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

Leave a Comment