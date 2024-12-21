Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington shared two photographs of the bird on Facebook.

“This beautiful Barred Owl decided to play Santa and drop in — literally — through the chimney of a local home, and declared himself the newest star on top of their Christmas tree,” the image’s caption read.

“Look closely – you’ll see he knocked the old star over to make room for himself,” they informed us.

The owl was eventually freed, but it is not the first time an owl has decided to perch on a Christmas tree in recent months.

In October, an owl made its way into a Georgia estate and took refuge on a tree.

